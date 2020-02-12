Wall Street Close: Run-up with record highs continue amid broad risk recovery

- The DJIA closed with 0.94% gains to about 29,551.
- S&P 500 climbed around 21 points or 0.63%, closing near 3,379.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 0.91%, adding about 87 points to close near 9,726.
US equity benchmarks extended their rally to record highs amid concerns that the coronavirus epidemic a short-term challenge and recovery is confirmed following then. Also increasing the sentiment could be the global central banker’s sustained support for easy money policy.
The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his cautiously optimistic testimony lines in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday. The US central bank chief left open the door for strong labor market data while saying, “There is more upside to the US labor participation rate," while also praising the economic strength with the statements like, "There's nothing about the current US economy that is out of kilter or unbalanced."
On the other hand, weakness in Eurozone Industrial Production continued flashing dimming prospects that the ECB is nearing the reversal of its ultra-lose monetary policy.
In a case of coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned that the number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus in China has stabilized, but that apparent slowdown in the epidemic spread should be viewed with "extreme caution".
While also portraying the risk-on, the US 10-year treasury yields rose five basis points (bps) to 1.635%.
Moving further, investors will now keep eyes on Thursday’s January month US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for fresh impulse. However, this doesn’t dim the prospect of coronavirus headlines to impress/disappoint the market players.
DJIA levels
Prices are heading towards 30,000 psychological mark.
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|29570
|Today Daily Change
|278.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95
|Today daily open
|29292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|29014.5
|Daily SMA50
|28627.32
|Daily SMA100
|27932.19
|Daily SMA200
|27145.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29442
|Previous Daily Low
|29212
|Previous Weekly High
|29532
|Previous Weekly Low
|28314
|Previous Monthly High
|29376
|Previous Monthly Low
|28160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29299.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29354.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29188.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29085.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28958.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29418.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29545.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29648.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears five-day high around 0.6740 with eyes on RBA’s Lowe
AUD/USD remains modestly changed to 0.6737 as the Australian markets open for trading on Thursday. The Aussie pair recently benefited from broad risk reset while the latest pause in run-up could be attributed to the upcoming speech by the RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
USD/JPY: Greenback grinds up above the 110.00 figure vs. yen
USD/JPY is trading in a rising wedge while above the main SMAs. The spot is challenging the 110.10 resistance and bulls want to break above it to reach January highs near the 110.34 level.
A 378.10% rise in less than 4 months is Tezos the new Bitcoin?
According to their site, Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications backed by a global community of validators, researchers, and builders.
Gold: Rebounds from weekly lows, lacks follow-through
Gold quickly reversed an early dip to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1566 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.