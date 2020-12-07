Wall Street Close: NASDAQ closes at record on mixed session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 148.47 points, or 0.49%.

The S&P 500 dropped 7.16 points, or 0.19%.

Nasdaq Composite put on 55.71 points, or 0.45% to close at a record high.

Markets had a mixed session on Wall Street, but a new round of COVID-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States did little to deter investors from putting their money in the markets.

Instead, the Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks as several of its largest constituents, including Apple AAPL and Facebook Inc FB, rose.

Investors are closely tracking developments on the passage of a long-awaited coronavirus relief bill, after months of deadlocked negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

Lawmakers are expected to have until 18 December to agree new emergency support and a deal appears widely expected in markets.

'Agreeing compatible content and language to garner the necessary political support is a work in progress at present,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.

''Meanwhile, UK-EU trade talks appear to be on the brink of collapse, with news expected this morning, and the US has also imposed sanctions on 14 new officials over China’s treatment of dissent in Hong Kong,'' analysts at ANZ Bank noted.