Wall Street Close: Mixed closes amidst shoddy data and uncertainty

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJI rose 59.87 points, or 0.2%.
- The S&P 500 SPX gained 6.55 points, or 0.18%.
- The Nasdaq Composite IXIC dropped 5.74 points, or 0.05%.
Wall Street was rallying during parts of the day on the prospects of fiscal stimulus, an easier Fed and a faster economic recovery and distribution of the coronavirus vaccines.
The S&P 500 SPX made a new record high close on Wednesday although the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped, potentially struggling as investors seek out growth stocks again.
The only real downbeat news came in a bleak private jobs report and Beige Book.
However, investors were far more focussed don the Republicans and Democrats in Congress.
While they remained unable to reach agreement on fresh relief for a pandemic-hit US economy, U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer expressed hope that a deal could be reached "in the next few days''.
Moreover, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump supported a proposal put forth by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
However, it is still unclear that the relief measure would pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Pelosi and US Senator Chuck Schumer of New York Schumer have backed bipartisan plans as a base for stimulus talks which markets cheered.
Investors feel that a package is on the cards at this stage and stocks liked it.
Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.87 points, or 0.2%, to 29,883.79; the S&P 500 put on 6.55 points, or 0.18%, to 3,669; and the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.74 points, or 0.05%, to 12,349.37.
As for vaccine news, in the latest upbeat development, Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine got the green light for use in Britain.
The UK will be the first Western country to approve a shot for COVID-19.
As for the stock price reactions, Pfizer rallied 3.5% and BioNTech surged about 6%.
US data in focus
US jobs are the theme this week, with the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
On Wednesday, however, as a possible prelude to the data, the US November ADP private payroll report was much weaker than expected.
Data was showing that jobs rose 307k, down from 404k last month and compared with expectations of 440k.
However, any potential sign of a worsening labour market in Friday's broader jobs report should put more pressure on Congress to agree on a stimulus package.
Additionally, the Federal Reserve meeting mid-month will also be expected to be supportive of risk-sentiment on a more dovish outcome.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3659.75
|Today Daily Change
|-15.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|3674.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3585.52
|Daily SMA50
|3471.8
|Daily SMA100
|3412.25
|Daily SMA200
|3152.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3678
|Previous Daily Low
|3648.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3646.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3552
|Previous Monthly High
|3674.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|3277.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3666.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3659.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3656.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3637.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3627.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3685.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3696.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3714.83
Australia Trade Balance greatly beats surplus expectations, but no bid in AUD
AUD rose from 0.7370 to 0.7401 via 0.7352 overnight and was sitting at 0.7406 ahead of the event. Despite the data, the price is unchanged moments after the release but should be underpinned on the positive beat.
USD/CAD hits fresh multi-year lows at 1.2910 amid wave of US dollar weakness
USD/CAD has ground to fresh multi-year lows in recent trade at 1.2910. Indeed, the pair touched the 1.2910 level, meaning that it eked out fresh multi-year lows. USD/CAD closed out Wednesday FX trade 16 pips lower or down 0.13%.
Gold: Bulls back in the game, but resistance is strong
In the following series of analysis, we look at the price action of gold in a top-down illustration and derive where the next bearish opportunity could arise for swing traders.
Rethinking the composition of Covid relief
The most important requirement is to get the funds out there — soon. Exactly who benefits is secondary. Still, that secondary consideration is a big one. In concrete terms, I favor directing allocations to (a) those with little or no income ...
