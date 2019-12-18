Wall Street Close: Mixed close, S&P turns negative into closing bell

- The S&P 500 index SPX, -0.04% logged a decline of less than 0.1% at 3,191.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.10% finished off 0.1% at 28,242.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.05% closed up 0.05% at 8,828.
US benchmarks have closed mix on Wednesday as the euphoria dissipates. The outsider was the Nasdaq, however, which made another round of consecutive record closes on the back of the so-called 'phase-one' dal secured between the US and China, breaking almost two-years of deadlock negotiations around trade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, ended down by 0.1% at 28,242 while the S&P 500 index turned lower into the closing bell and made a final decline of less than 0.1% at 3,191. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed +0.05% at 8,828, marking its fifth straight record. The NASDAQ had subsequently made the longest since a six-record stretch in January of 2018. In corporate news, FedEx dropped 10% after it reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and an outlook that fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Democrats have the numbers to make Trump the third US President
Meanwhile, the Democrats have the numbers to make Trump the third US President to be impeached by the House. "However, it is unlikely that the Senate will support the motion when it votes in January, as is required to remove Trump from office," analysts at ANZ explained.
Uncertainty on Wall Street about China-US deal
On the trade front, CNBC wrote in a report published at the close that China has been reluctant to commit to the amount of agriculture products it’s willing to buy, while big numbers are floating from Washington.
Additional bullets
- Beijing has also been quiet about tariffs on U.S. goods as well as an enforcement mechanism.
- “There remains more questions than answers,” said Chris Krueger, Washington strategist at Cowen. It’s “more trade truce than deal.”
- “Uncertainty persists about the actual volumes of Chinese soybean, grain and pork purchases, with details on firm commitments lacking and likely to be worked out and also ‘phased in’ over a few years,” said Cesar Rojas, global economist at Citi.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|28288
|Today Daily Change
|28.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|28260
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27963.45
|Daily SMA50
|27531.74
|Daily SMA100
|26990.57
|Daily SMA200
|26634.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28334
|Previous Daily Low
|28174
|Previous Weekly High
|28288
|Previous Weekly Low
|27722
|Previous Monthly High
|28196
|Previous Monthly Low
|27058
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28272.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28235.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28018
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28498
