Wall Street Close: Mixed close, S&P turns negative into closing bell

US benchmarks have closed mix on Wednesday as the euphoria dissipates. The outsider was the Nasdaq, however, which made another round of consecutive record closes on the back of the so-called 'phase-one' dal secured between the US and China, breaking almost two-years of deadlock negotiations around trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, ended down by 0.1% at 28,242 while the S&P 500 index turned lower into the closing bell and made a final decline of less than 0.1% at 3,191. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed +0.05% at 8,828, marking its fifth straight record. The NASDAQ had subsequently made the longest since a six-record stretch in January of 2018. In corporate news, FedEx dropped 10% after it reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and an outlook that fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Democrats have the numbers to make Trump the third US President

Meanwhile, the Democrats have the numbers to make Trump the third US President to be impeached by the House. "However, it is unlikely that the Senate will support the motion when it votes in January, as is required to remove Trump from office," analysts at ANZ explained.

Uncertainty on Wall Street about China-US deal

On the trade front, CNBC wrote in a report published at the close that China has been reluctant to commit to the amount of agriculture products it’s willing to buy, while big numbers are floating from Washington.

Additional bullets

Beijing has also been quiet about tariffs on U.S. goods as well as an enforcement mechanism.

“There remains more questions than answers,” said Chris Krueger, Washington strategist at Cowen. It’s “more trade truce than deal.”

“Uncertainty persists about the actual volumes of Chinese soybean, grain and pork purchases, with details on firm commitments lacking and likely to be worked out and also ‘phased in’ over a few years,” said Cesar Rojas, global economist at Citi.

DJIA levels