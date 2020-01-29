Wall Street Close: Markets bid on a steady hand from the Fed

- The Dow ended around 12 points higher, up less than 0.1%, near 28,735.
US benchmarks were ending the day mixed mid-week following a steady hand and guidance at the Federal Reserve, albeit with plenty of concerns still circulating around the coronavirus. The S&P 500 was closing with a small loss while both Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite were eking out small gains.
The Federal Reserve was leaving rates on hold but signalled that it was staying vigilant of both the coronavirus and various global matters and saying watchful of "incoming data including Global developments in muted inflation pressures."
Subsequently, the Dow ended around 12 points higher, up less than 0.1%, near 28,735, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 SPX, -0.09% fell around 3 points to end near 3,273, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP, +0.06% gained around 5 points, or 0.1%, to close near 9,275.
Fed highlights
The most dovish thing that Governor Jerome Powell said in the presser was how uncomfortable he is with inflation persistently below 2%.
Powell speech: Fed is not satisfied with inflation running below 2% and it is not a ceiling
- Although, prior: Powell speech: Fed expects inflation to move closer to 2% over the next few months
FOMC keeps rates unchanged
- Target rate remains at 1.5% to 1.75%.
- Interest rate on excess reserves 1.6% versus 1.55%.
- The decision is unanimous.
- Fed says labor market stronger, economy rising at moderate rate.
- Consumption moderate, investment and exports week.
- Job gains solid, unemployment has remained a low.
- Overall and core inflation running below 2%.
- Fed leaves discount rate at 2.25%.
- Market-based gauges of inflation compensation remain low.
- Aims for inflation returning to symmetric 2% goal.
- Reiterates plan to buy treasury bills into 2nd half of 2020.
- Continue to conducting Terman overnight repo operations at least through April.
- Survey based inflation expectations a little changed.
- Current policy appropriate to sustain expansion.
- Will continue to monitor incoming data including Global developments in muted inflation pressures.
Dow levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|28760
|Today Daily Change
|-54.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|28814
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28907.9
|Daily SMA50
|28431.58
|Daily SMA100
|27744.91
|Daily SMA200
|27018.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28834
|Previous Daily Low
|28562
|Previous Weekly High
|29332
|Previous Weekly Low
|28842
|Previous Monthly High
|28712
|Previous Monthly Low
|27324
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28730.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28665.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28639.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28464.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28367.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28911.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29008.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29183.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
