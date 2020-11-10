Wall Street Close: Investors back cyclical stocks, benchmarks dip

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 234.51 points, or 0.8%.
- The S&P500 dropped 7.25 points, or 0.20%, to 3,543.25.
- The Nasdaq Composite fell 164.62 points, or 1.41%.
It was a mixed bag on Tuesday with the benchmarks retreating, notably in the NASDAQ with investors selling off technology shares and stay at home stocks that benefitted from the lockdown.
The S&P 500 posted a modest loss and the Nasdaq closed sharply lower with the welcomed news of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Consequently, cyclical stocks associated with economic recovery were the gainers.
The blue-chip Dow, buoyed by industrial shares, gained ground and crude oil prices extended the previous session's surge as investors bet on a demand rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 234.51 points, or 0.8%, to 29,392.48, the S&P500 dropped 7.25 points, or 0.20%, to 3,543.25 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 164.62 points, or 1.41%, to 11,549.16.
Pfizer Inc PFE announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed with German partner BioNTech. In trials, the vaccine had a 90% success rate in preventing infection.
Markets are now in anticipation of returning to some form of economic normalcy on the back of the vaccine.
The expectation is that it will be widely distributed to the broader population, with others to follow for a worldwide shot in the arm.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3547.75
|Today Daily Change
|-68.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.89
|Today daily open
|3616.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3433.41
|Daily SMA50
|3405.43
|Daily SMA100
|3336.36
|Daily SMA200
|3131.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3674.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3552
|Previous Weekly High
|3529.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3277.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3548.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|3234.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3627.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3598.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3554
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3491.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3431.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3676.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3736.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady sub-0.7300 as speculative interest takes a breath
The Australian dollar held to its weekly gains against the greenback on Tuesday, as the mood remained positive, but enthusiasm faded. AUD/USD could retest the year high on a break above 0.7340.
NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves
NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves. The pair recently gained bids amid the US dollar pullback. Though, the short-term trading range keeps restricting the kiwi moves ahead of the key event.
Gold: Something for both the bears and bulls
Gold bugs are losing their grip and focus is on the downside. Gold prices are trapped between support and resistance but there is a bearish bias until a full test of at least the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.
Take on USD & outlook for EUR and RBNZ
Equities extended their gains on Tuesday but currencies consolidated as traders worry about President Trump’s campaign to challenge the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is within his rights to ...