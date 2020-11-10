Wall Street Close: Investors back cyclical stocks, benchmarks dip

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 234.51 points, or 0.8%.
  • The S&P500 dropped 7.25 points, or 0.20%, to 3,543.25.
  • The Nasdaq Composite fell 164.62 points, or 1.41%.

It was a mixed bag on Tuesday with the benchmarks retreating, notably in the NASDAQ with investors selling off technology shares and stay at home stocks that benefitted from the lockdown.  

The S&P 500 posted a modest loss and the Nasdaq closed sharply lower with the welcomed news of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Consequently, cyclical stocks associated with economic recovery were the gainers.

The blue-chip Dow, buoyed by industrial shares, gained ground and crude oil prices extended the previous session's surge as investors bet on a demand rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 234.51 points, or 0.8%, to 29,392.48, the S&P500 dropped 7.25 points, or 0.20%, to 3,543.25 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 164.62 points, or 1.41%, to 11,549.16.

Pfizer Inc PFE announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed with German partner BioNTech. In trials, the vaccine had a 90% success rate in preventing infection.

Markets are now in anticipation of returning to some form of economic normalcy on the back of the vaccine.

The expectation is that it will be widely distributed to the broader population, with others to follow for a worldwide shot in the arm.

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3547.75
Today Daily Change -68.50
Today Daily Change % -1.89
Today daily open 3616.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3433.41
Daily SMA50 3405.43
Daily SMA100 3336.36
Daily SMA200 3131.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3674.5
Previous Daily Low 3552
Previous Weekly High 3529.75
Previous Weekly Low 3277.25
Previous Monthly High 3548.25
Previous Monthly Low 3234.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3627.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3598.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 3554
Daily Pivot Point S2 3491.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 3431.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 3676.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 3736.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 3799

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD steady sub-0.7300 as speculative interest takes a breath

AUD/USD steady sub-0.7300 as speculative interest takes a breath

The Australian dollar held to its weekly gains against the greenback on Tuesday, as the mood remained positive, but enthusiasm faded. AUD/USD could retest the year high on a break above 0.7340.

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves

NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves

NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves. The pair recently gained bids amid the US dollar pullback. Though, the short-term trading range keeps restricting the kiwi moves ahead of the key event.

NZD/USD News

Gold: Something for both the bears and bulls

Gold: Something for both the bears and bulls

Gold bugs are losing their grip and focus is on the downside. Gold prices are trapped between support and resistance but there is a bearish bias until a full test of at least the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. 

Gold news

WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw

WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw

The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls. 

Oil News

Take on USD & outlook for EUR and RBNZ

Take on USD & outlook for EUR and RBNZ

Equities extended their gains on Tuesday but currencies consolidated as traders worry about President Trump’s campaign to challenge the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is within his rights to ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures