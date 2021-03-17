Wall Street Close: Dovish Fed powers S&P 500 and Dow to fresh ATHs

- A dovish Fed rate decision helped send the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average stock indices to record highs.
- The Fed pushed back against the market’s pricing of premature rate hikes, with the dot-plot showing no hikes through 2023.
It was another day of record closes for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indices; the former ended the session up 0.3% at 3973 and the latter up 0.6%, as it managed to eclipse the 33K level for the first time. Elsewhere, the Nasdaq 100 ended the session up 0.4%, the Russell 2000 gained 0.7% and the CBOE volatility index dropped 0.56 to 19.23, its lowest since February 2020.
In terms of GICS sector performance; Consumer Discretionary faired the best, gaining 1.4%. Industrials were in second place, gaining 1.1%. Defensive biased utilities faired the worst, dropping 1.6% on the day.
Driving the day
Stocks had opened the session on the back foot, but a more dovish than expected dot-plot from the Fed, as well as typically dovish policy guidance in the Fed’s statement and from Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself, helped stocks recover sharply back to record levels. The combination of a dovish Fed and expectations for a powerful economic recovery over the coming three years (the Fed’s new economic projection featured big upgrades to the growth forecasts in reflection of the positive impact of stimulus) seem pretty optimal for stock markets right now.
Other than the Fed, there was very little other news for markets to trade off of; US President Joe Biden had some harsh words for Russian President Putin, calling him a “killer”, but this didn’t move markets. Attention now turn to this week’s US/China meeting in Alaska and most recent reports suggest China is to ask the US to roll back Trump’s policies – most analysts would agree there is very little chance of that happening right now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.20 as the Fed pushes back against tightening
EUR/USD has shot higher toward 1.20 after the Federal Reserve's dot plot showed a majority of members see no hikes through 2023. Fed Chair Powell stressed that the bank first wants to see progress before acting. The dollar is on the back foot despite stable yields.
GBP/USD jumps well above 1.39 on dovish Fed message
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.39 and continues higher after the Fed's guidance points to no hikes through 2023. Sterling awaits Thursday's BOE decision.
XAU/USD pops $15/oz on dovish Fed dot plot
Gold prices are bid, higher by 0.61% at the time of writing at the highs of the day at $1,744.42/oz following the statement and interest rate decision.
Ethereum price must hold this critical point to reach $2,300
Ethereum faces weak resistance ahead of $1,800 but must stay above a crucial support level first. Meanwhile, Ethereum miners are extremely happy for the high gas fees but also because they have managed to unlock the full power of the new Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics cards.
New Zealand GDP Preview: The Auckland lockdown threatens the economic turnaround
The third quarter of 2020 saw New Zealand’s economy staging a phenomenal economic turnaround, snapping convincingly out of the recession, triggered by the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown in the country.