Wall Street close: DJIA marks its best point gain in history

- The DJIA added 1,293 points, or 5.1%, to close at 26,703,
- The S&P 500 index closed 4.6% higher at 3,089.
- Nasdaq Composite Index ended higher by 4.5% at 8,952.
The DJIA added 1,293 points, or 5.1%, to close at 26,703, a stunning move in what was marking its best point gain in history and its best percentage gain since March 23, 2009. As for the S&P 500 index, it closed 4.6% higher at 3,089, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended higher by 4.5% at 8,952.
US benchmarks corrected a portion of last week's drop with an extra push into the close, although it is unclear if investors are genuinely taking on risk again or if shorts are squaring positions as the sentiment for central bank easing acts as a temporary circuit breaker. The latter is more than likely when considering the continued drop in US yields (US yield curve bull steepened, with 2-year down 9bps and 10-year down 6bps) and the move back into gold.
Many had been expecting a correction, of the sort, but the magnitude of the moves today were impressive, especially in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The DJIA added 1,293 points, or 5.1%, to close at 26,703, a stunning move in what was marking its best point gain in history and its best percentage gain since March 23, 2009. As for the S&P 500 index, it closed 4.6% higher at 3,089, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended higher by 4.5% at 8,952.
Economic data and central banks in focus
As for US data, it will not be until next month that markets will rally get a good understanding of what the immediate impact of the coronavirus will be, as it paralyses China and spreads around the world, taking both a human economic toll. Banks are lowering their forecast for Chinese growth and we heard from the Fed who are monitoring for the meantime – 4/10ths of a per cent of US first-quarter growth is being widely estimated by economists.
The US ISM manufacturing index slipped slightly in February, from 50.9 in January to 50.1. "The main concern of weakness in the report came from supplier delivery times which slowed owing to delays in receiving inputs. "Pipeline activity weakened with new orders dropping 2pts to 49.8. Employment also dipped (down 0.6pts to 46.9) and prices paid fell (down 4.9pts to 45.9)," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
From here, markets will be staying tuned in for comments from central bankers in the lead into the various interest rate meetings coming up this month, (RBA today) and the G7 finance ministers and central bankers who are holding a teleconference to discuss their policy response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Tomorrow’s G7 call is going to be led by Mnuchin and the Fed chair and there’s going to be a communiqué afterwards.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|26554
|Today Daily Change
|856.00
|Today Daily Change %
|3.33
|Today daily open
|25698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28586.1
|Daily SMA50
|28707.48
|Daily SMA100
|28156.45
|Daily SMA200
|27311.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25794
|Previous Daily Low
|24690
|Previous Weekly High
|28616
|Previous Weekly Low
|24690
|Previous Monthly High
|29586
|Previous Monthly Low
|24690
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25372.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25111.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24290
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23890
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26498
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6500 with eyes on RBA
Following its recovery moves from the multi-year lows, mainly propelled by expectations of consolidated monetary/fiscal easing, AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6540 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is expected to keep the rate unchanged but surprises can’t be ruled out.
USD/JPY: Bounces off 107.50 but still looks bearish
USD/JPY has found some support at 107.50 after a heavy week of selling last week. The red channel line on the downside has been breached and there is often a retest one a channel level is broken. If the bearishness does continue then 106.76 could be the next support level.
RBA Preview: 25bp cut in the bag, 50bp cut possible, or a surprise hold and subsequent rally in AUD
The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet on Tuesday to decide on its interest rate. The coronavirus and bush fires have been a likely catalyst for the market's higher pricing of a rate cut as soon as tomorrow from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Gold: Problems at $1600 but for how long?
Gold has capitulated in recent sessions as the Fed and other central banks pledge their support to the financial markets. Last week stocks rebounded of lows and gold pulled back from its highs after Powell said the Fed could cut rates.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.