Wall Street Close: COVID variant keeps US stocks under pressure

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.94 points, or 0.67%.
  • The S&P 500 fell 7.66 points, or 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.40 points, or 0.51%.
  • COVID angst weighing on holiday season stock markets. 

US benchmarks were overwhelmed by the risk-off tones pertaining to the variant covid headlines this week and have been unable to recover on Tuesday, despite Washington's passage of a long-awaited pandemic relief bill.

There was the opinion that fiscal stimulus had already been baked in, although there were signs revealed today that observers considered the package underwhelming.

Congress passed a pandemic relief package worth $892 billion after months of partisan negotiations. 

The covid resurgence, however, continues to swell, infecting 214,000 Americans every day, prompting mandatory shutdowns and pushing hospitals to capacity and leading many to call for more, including the president-elect, Joe Biden.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.94 points, or 0.67%, to 30,015.51, the S&P 500 fell 7.66 points, or 0.21%, to 3,687.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.40 points, or 0.51%, to 12,807.92.   

US Treasury yields also fell in a risk-off session as investors feared the ramification of stricter and prolonged lockdowns in response to the new COVID-19 strain.

In other points, the Dow also closed lower, while Apple Inc AAPL helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq's to an all-time closing high.

Apple was an outlier amid a broad sell-off, gaining 2.8% and providing the biggest lift to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on news of the company's plans to roll out an electric passenger vehicle by 2024.

Small caps advanced, with the Russell 2000 RUT also ending at a record level. 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3694.25
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 3694.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3668.91
Daily SMA50 3556.5
Daily SMA100 3473.94
Daily SMA200 3209.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3701.75
Previous Daily Low 3604.5
Previous Weekly High 3731.5
Previous Weekly Low 3654.25
Previous Monthly High 3674.5
Previous Monthly Low 3277.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3641.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3664.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 3632.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 3569.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 3535
Daily Pivot Point R1 3729.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 3764.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 3826.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

