Wall Street Close: COVID variant keeps US stocks under pressure

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.94 points, or 0.67%.
- The S&P 500 fell 7.66 points, or 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.40 points, or 0.51%.
- COVID angst weighing on holiday season stock markets.
US benchmarks were overwhelmed by the risk-off tones pertaining to the variant covid headlines this week and have been unable to recover on Tuesday, despite Washington's passage of a long-awaited pandemic relief bill.
There was the opinion that fiscal stimulus had already been baked in, although there were signs revealed today that observers considered the package underwhelming.
Congress passed a pandemic relief package worth $892 billion after months of partisan negotiations.
The covid resurgence, however, continues to swell, infecting 214,000 Americans every day, prompting mandatory shutdowns and pushing hospitals to capacity and leading many to call for more, including the president-elect, Joe Biden.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.94 points, or 0.67%, to 30,015.51, the S&P 500 fell 7.66 points, or 0.21%, to 3,687.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.40 points, or 0.51%, to 12,807.92.
US Treasury yields also fell in a risk-off session as investors feared the ramification of stricter and prolonged lockdowns in response to the new COVID-19 strain.
In other points, the Dow also closed lower, while Apple Inc AAPL helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq's to an all-time closing high.
Apple was an outlier amid a broad sell-off, gaining 2.8% and providing the biggest lift to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on news of the company's plans to roll out an electric passenger vehicle by 2024.
Small caps advanced, with the Russell 2000 RUT also ending at a record level.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3694.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|3694.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3668.91
|Daily SMA50
|3556.5
|Daily SMA100
|3473.94
|Daily SMA200
|3209.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3701.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3604.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3731.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3654.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3674.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|3277.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3641.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3664.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3632.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3569.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3729.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3764.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3826.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Aussie gives up on risk-aversion
Despite upbeat local data the Australian dollar ends the day in the red against the greenback, weighed by the poor performance of equities amid persistent Brexit uncertainty.
XAU/USD bears keep reins below $1,900 amid US dollar strength
Gold prices hold lower ground near $1,860 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal dropped the most since December 09 amid broad US dollar strength.
EUR/USD eases within range
The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.2150, down for the day but still above the weekly low. A dismal market mood keeps the safe-haven dollar.
Bitcoin regains ground above $23,000, inspires the bulls
The cryptocurrency market has started the recovery from the short-lived decline, with most of the coins turning green again on a day-to-day basis. While the low base effect is definitely something to consider, the overall sentiments are improving slowly across the board.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.