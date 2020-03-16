Wall Street Close: COVID-19 Bloodbath, Trump creates widespread panic

- Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down by 2,997.10 points.
- The S&P 500 index fell 324.89 points.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 970.28 points.
Wall Street's benchmarks dropped again and unwound Friday's biggest rally on record, dwarfing the moves in fact, with the Dow ending nearly 3,000 points lower on Monday and the S&P once again tripping a market-wide circuit breaker. Late in the day, President Donald Trump called on Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, sending panic into the markets and US households.
Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down by 2,997.10 points, or 12.9%, to settle at 20,188.52. The S&P 500 index fell 324.89 points, or 12%, to close at 2,386.13, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 970.28 points, or 12.3%, to finish at 6,904.59. The moves completely wiped out the Friday gains in the Dow of 1,985 points, or 9.4%, S&P 500 rising 230.38 points, or 9.3% and the Nasdaq Composite that gained 673.07 points, or 9.4%.
Containment
Analysts at ANZ Bank noted that measures to control the spread of COVID-19 intensified everywhere:
"North Eastern parts of the US have gone into partial lockdown. The EU has proposed a 30-day ban on non-essential travel to the EU, which if agreed tomorrow will effectively be closing its external borders. Germany and Switzerland also closed bars and restaurants. Swiss closures will be in place until April 19th. The UK has advised against all unnecessary social contact and to work from home and not go to bars and restaurants. Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania, Germany and Switzerland have all taken measures to tighten border controls. These controls will initially last for 10 days, but could be extended for up to two months."
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|20414
|Today Daily Change
|-2468.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-10.79
|Today daily open
|22882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26336.5
|Daily SMA50
|27937.48
|Daily SMA100
|27939.73
|Daily SMA200
|27281.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23140
|Previous Daily Low
|20406
|Previous Weekly High
|25038
|Previous Weekly Low
|20406
|Previous Monthly High
|29586
|Previous Monthly Low
|24690
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22095.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21450.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21145.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19408.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18411.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23879.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24876.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26613.33
EUR/USD settles at 1.1170 despite risk-off led
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains in the 1.1170 price zone, despite the greenback appreciated sharply against most rivals. Wall Street had another Black Monday despite Fed’s massive stimulus measures.
GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged
A risk-averse environment favours the greenback against its UK rival. COVID-19 deaths in the kingdom jump in last 24-hours, with no new measures announced by the government.
Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus
Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500
Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.