Wall Street Close: Bulls stampeed ahead despite jobs data shocker

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 373.71 points, or 1.39%, to 27,202.18.
  •  S&P 500 added 21.52 points, or 0.65%, to 3,328.03.
  •  Nasdaq Composite put on 58.22 points, or 0.53%, to 10,999.39.

US benchmarks nevermind the deadlock in Congress and climbed on Wednesday on investor optimism despite worsening prospects of a v-shaped recover on-shore.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 373.71 points, or 1.39%, to 27,202.18, the S&P 500 added 21.52 points, or 0.65%, to 3,328.03 and the Nasdaq Composite put on 58.22 points, or 0.53%, to 10,999.39.

In corporate updates, there were surprise quarterly profits from Disney which sent Walt Disney Co's DIS shares flying to put it among the biggest boosts to the S&P 5 and Dow.

The stock notched its biggest daily percentage gain since March 24 as declines for Disney parks and media networks were not as bad as feared.

Meanwhile, there have still not been any concrete reports of what the anticipated fiscal package will contain with the Democrats and Republicans at odds over extending the supplementary USD600/week unemployment support.

Meanwhile, the July ADP job gains of 167k were much lower than expected (+1.2m) and indicated a sudden halt to re-hiring as result of renewed restrictions in the US.

It is a concern and increases pressure for additional fiscal measures. This print will affect expectations for non-farm payrolls on Friday, but confidence in the ADPs signal may be coming under scrutiny given two huge revisions to data for May and June,

analysts at ANZ bank explained.

S&P 500 levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3327
Today Daily Change 24.75
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 3302.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3227.94
Daily SMA50 3153.78
Daily SMA100 2954.11
Daily SMA200 3055.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3307.25
Previous Daily Low 3280.75
Previous Weekly High 3272.5
Previous Weekly Low 3204.5
Previous Monthly High 3293
Previous Monthly Low 3073.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3290.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3297.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 3286.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 3270.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 3259.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 3312.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 3323.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 3339.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

