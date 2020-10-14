Wall Street Close: Bulls shudder in the face of dying stimulus hopes

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.58%.
  • The S&P 500 fell 0.66.
  • The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8%.

Wall Street's three major benchmarks fell on Wednesday as hopes faded away that an agreement for a fresh stimulus package could be reached in coming weeks.

Downbeat comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin kicked the bulls into touch when he said, "at this point getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we are and the level of detail, but we're going to try to continue to work through these issues."

The House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also confirmed the lack of progress and said that the two sides were "far apart" on some details.

Of the S&P's 11 major sectors, consumer discretionary S5COND was the biggest laggard as Amazon.com AMZN tumbled more than 2%. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.58% to end at 28,514 points, while the S&P 500 fell 0.66% to 3,488.67. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 11,768.73.

As for US data, US September Producer Price Index beat expectations, rising 0.4% m/m across headline and core measures.

''The annual headline rate rose to 0.4% YoY from ‑0.2% YoY in August and core rose to 1.2% YoY from 0.6%.

A 3.9% MoM, the rise in the price of accommodation services, was the main driver of the rise. PPI inflation is still adjusting to the volatility of the COVID-19 crisis, but at 0.4% YoY is way short of what is needed to fuel inflation,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. 

S&P 500 levels

 

Overview
Today last price 3491
Today Daily Change -18.75
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 3509.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3372.51
Daily SMA50 3395.52
Daily SMA100 3274.65
Daily SMA200 3118.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3541.5
Previous Daily Low 3507.75
Previous Weekly High 3483
Previous Weekly Low 3356.75
Previous Monthly High 3587
Previous Monthly Low 3209.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3520.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3528.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 3497.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 3485.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 3464.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3531.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 3553.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 3565.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

