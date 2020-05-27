Wall Street Close: Bulls holding the reigns still and defying gravity

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average added 553.16 points, or 2.2%, to end at 25,548.27.
  • The S&P 500 climbed 44.36 points, or 1.5%, ending at 3,036.13.
  • The Nasdaq Composite added 72.14 points, or 0.8%, to close at 9,412.36.

US benchmarks impressed yet again on the bid as a classic case of fear of missing out could well be drawing the less committed, or late decision-making bulls. More on that thesis here: USD/JPY traders weigh a massive cocktail of mostly toxic risks

Despite all of the geopolitical headlines and a very, troubled US economy with near to 35 million of the population still without jobs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 553.16 points, or 2.2%, to end at 25,548.27, while the S&P 500 climbed 44.36 points, or 1.5%, ending at 3,036.13. The Nasdaq Composite added 72.14 points, or 0.8%, to close at 9,412.36, staging its biggest intraday percentage comeback since February the 28th.

Bulls remain in charge, celebrating in a possible last dance before the bears gate crash and spoil the party. As explained fully here, COVID-19 vaccines and slowing numbers of cases have given the bulls time at the helm. However, the number of risks and the damage already done will, with a high probability, kick in at some stage. It may only be a matter of time when fresh spikes of virus cases flood the markets, or should the Hong Kong situation and trade wars gain traction, investors will be swift to hop to the sidelines. 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Wednesday that he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China and does not warrant special treatment under US law. This is a major threat to Hong Kong's special status which will hasten its economic and financial decline. An exodus from Hong Kong will have serious ramification for financial markets is one to watch. 

Key notes

DJIA levels

 

Overview
Today last price 25584
Today Daily Change 526.00
Today Daily Change % 2.10
Today daily open 25058
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24126.8
Daily SMA50 23094.16
Daily SMA100 25356.9
Daily SMA200 26343.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25172
Previous Daily Low 24688
Previous Weekly High 24826
Previous Weekly Low 23772
Previous Monthly High 24896
Previous Monthly Low 20628
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24987.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24872.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 24773.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 24488.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 24289.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 25257.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 25456.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 25741.33

 

 

EUR/USD ends the day with modest gains around 1.1000

The market’s sentiment seesawed between hopes and fears, with US-China tensions spurring some demand for the greenback during US trading hours. Nevertheless, the greenback edged lower against the common currency after the EU Commission announced a rescue fund.

AUD/USD holds above the critical 0.6600 threshold

After reaching a fresh multi-week high of 0.6679 against its American rival, the Aussie was undermined by falling commodities prices. Still, bulls retain control of the pair.

Separating economic fact and fiction

The global economic situation is fraught with danger and possibility.  Negotiating the currents and rapids of the trading environment calls for careful analysis and wisdom. 

Gold picks up as market sentiment sours

XAU/USD has bounced up from two-week lows sub $1700 on Wednesday and is turning positive on the daily charts. The precious metal has reached $1,712 area, appreciating about $15 during the US session...

WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00

WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2. 

