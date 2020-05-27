Wall Street Close: Bulls holding the reigns still and defying gravity

Dow Jones Industrial Average added 553.16 points, or 2.2%, to end at 25,548.27.

The S&P 500 climbed 44.36 points, or 1.5%, ending at 3,036.13.

The Nasdaq Composite added 72.14 points, or 0.8%, to close at 9,412.36.

US benchmarks impressed yet again on the bid as a classic case of fear of missing out could well be drawing the less committed, or late decision-making bulls. More on that thesis here: USD/JPY traders weigh a massive cocktail of mostly toxic risks

Bulls remain in charge, celebrating in a possible last dance before the bears gate crash and spoil the party. As explained fully here, COVID-19 vaccines and slowing numbers of cases have given the bulls time at the helm. However, the number of risks and the damage already done will, with a high probability, kick in at some stage. It may only be a matter of time when fresh spikes of virus cases flood the markets, or should the Hong Kong situation and trade wars gain traction, investors will be swift to hop to the sidelines.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Wednesday that he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China and does not warrant special treatment under US law. This is a major threat to Hong Kong's special status which will hasten its economic and financial decline. An exodus from Hong Kong will have serious ramification for financial markets is one to watch.

