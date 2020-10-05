Wall Street Close: Bulls enthused by Trump's progress and stimulus hopes

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones unofficially closes up 464.22 points or 1.68% at 28,147.03.
  • S&P 500 unofficially closes up 59.99 points or 1.79%  at 3,408.43.
  • NASDAQ unofficially closes up 254.60 points or 2.30% at 11,329.61.

US stocks were well bid into the final hour on Wall Street as the positive sentiment surrounding improved health conditions of the US President Donald Trump was confirmed in statements from various medics, including Trump himself.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 465.83 points, or 1.68%, to 28,148.64, the S&P 500 added 60.16 points, or 1.80%, to 3,408.6 and the Nasdaq Composite put on 257.47 points, or 2.32%, to 11,332.49.  

Trump has been at the hospital since late Friday following contracting COVID-19.

Trump's physician said he had been treated with Regeneron's experimental antibody treatment for the disease.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday there was still potential to reach an agreement with US lawmakers on more coronavirus relief and that Trump was committed to getting the deal done.

Meanwhile, and as for data, the US ISM services index rose 0.9 pts to 57.8 in September but remained below July’s read of 58.1.

''Employment rose back above 50 for the first time since the crisis unfolded, reaching 51.8 vs 47.9 in August. Overall, the contents of the report were encouraging following August’s dip. While still below the July recovery high, the index is well above its 20-year average of 54.3 implying growth is above trend,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. 

S&P500 technical analysis

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3388.75
Today Daily Change 33.75
Today Daily Change % 1.01
Today daily open 3355
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3348.85
Daily SMA50 3367.92
Daily SMA100 3240.19
Daily SMA200 3110.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3369.5
Previous Daily Low 3314.75
Previous Weekly High 3398
Previous Weekly Low 3307
Previous Monthly High 3587
Previous Monthly Low 3209.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3348.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3335.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 3323.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 3291.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 3268.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 3378.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3401.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 3432.83

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

