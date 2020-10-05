Wall Street Close: Bulls enthused by Trump's progress and stimulus hopes

- Dow Jones unofficially closes up 464.22 points or 1.68% at 28,147.03.
- S&P 500 unofficially closes up 59.99 points or 1.79% at 3,408.43.
- NASDAQ unofficially closes up 254.60 points or 2.30% at 11,329.61.
US stocks were well bid into the final hour on Wall Street as the positive sentiment surrounding improved health conditions of the US President Donald Trump was confirmed in statements from various medics, including Trump himself.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 465.83 points, or 1.68%, to 28,148.64, the S&P 500 added 60.16 points, or 1.80%, to 3,408.6 and the Nasdaq Composite put on 257.47 points, or 2.32%, to 11,332.49.
Trump has been at the hospital since late Friday following contracting COVID-19.
Trump's physician said he had been treated with Regeneron's experimental antibody treatment for the disease.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday there was still potential to reach an agreement with US lawmakers on more coronavirus relief and that Trump was committed to getting the deal done.
Meanwhile, and as for data, the US ISM services index rose 0.9 pts to 57.8 in September but remained below July’s read of 58.1.
''Employment rose back above 50 for the first time since the crisis unfolded, reaching 51.8 vs 47.9 in August. Overall, the contents of the report were encouraging following August’s dip. While still below the July recovery high, the index is well above its 20-year average of 54.3 implying growth is above trend,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
S&P500 technical analysis
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3388.75
|Today Daily Change
|33.75
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01
|Today daily open
|3355
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3348.85
|Daily SMA50
|3367.92
|Daily SMA100
|3240.19
|Daily SMA200
|3110.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3369.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3314.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3398
|Previous Weekly Low
|3307
|Previous Monthly High
|3587
|Previous Monthly Low
|3209.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3348.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3335.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3323.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3291.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3268.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3378.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3401.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3432.83
