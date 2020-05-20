  • Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by nearly 370 points, or 1.5%, at 24,575.
  • The S&P 500 index added 1.7% to 2,972.
  • Nasdaq Composite Index added a cool 2.1% to close at 9,376. 

With the focus on American businesses reopening and the coronavirus pandemic beginning to recede, US benchmarks on Wednesday were higher and bulls recouped the losses from Tuesday's risk-off session. The S&P 500 rallied to close at a 10-week high while the Dow pared back most of its prior day's losses of some 390 points. 

The day was relatively upbeat all around and investors dried off from the cold water spilt over the vaccine news that came out at the start of the week, preferring to instead concentrate on the positive outcomes of businesses getting back to work. However, to the contrary, there was a late session slide on the back of a bill to delist Chinese companies on US exchanges clearing the Senate. A similar measure to end the Chinese oversight exemption was introduced in the House and Senate last year but did not make it out of committee. “This is important to protect the integrity of US exchanges and US investors,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill with Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, said last year.

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by nearly 370 points, or 1.5%, at 24,575. This end result was paring back the majority of the 390-points lost in the last hour of trade on Tuesday. The S&P 500 index added 1.7% to 2,972, finishing at its highest level since March 6, Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index added a cool 2.1% to close at 9,376. 

Federal Open Market Committees minutes

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committees minutes were released on the session. "In short, a generally dovish tone, but no indication that the dovishness will lead to a major change to forward guidance, on QE or the funds rate, as soon as the June meeting. That said, the wording could be tweaked then to make it more dovish without any date- or outcome-based specificity," analysts at TD Securities explained. 

DJIA levels

 

Overview
Today last price 24606
Today Daily Change 398.00
Today Daily Change % 1.64
Today daily open 24208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23911.5
Daily SMA50 22803.92
Daily SMA100 25555.32
Daily SMA200 26374.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24826
Previous Daily Low 24186
Previous Weekly High 24560
Previous Weekly Low 22788
Previous Monthly High 24896
Previous Monthly Low 20628
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24430.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24581.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 23987.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 23766.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 23347.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 24627.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 25046.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 25267.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

