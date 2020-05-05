Wall Street Close: Benchmarks wilt from the day's highs, still ended in positive territory

- S&P 500 SPX, +0.90% rising by just 0.9% to 2,868.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 133 points, or 0.6%, to 23,883.
- The Nasdaq Composite added 1.1% to 8,809.
US benchmarks were higher again on Tuesday as investors shrugged off the impending threats of an escalation of the trade wars between the US and China and despite the negative comments from the Federal Reserve's Richard Clarida who hamstrung the market.
The benchmarks came off their highs when Clarida said that the unemployment rate was going to surge to levels not seen since the 1940's. More on that here: Fed's Clarida: Unemployment rate is going to surge to levels not seen since the 1940's – CNBC. Investors had otherwise been cheering the stream of headlines surrounding nations seeking to open up their economies as soon as this month.
However, the optimism started to wane into the close, and consequently, the benchmarks finished off their highest points with the S&P 500 SPX, +0.90% rising by just 0.9% to 2,868 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 133 points, or 0.6%, to 23,883. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.1% to 8,809.
US data was miserable
Analysts at ANZ Bank noted that the Markit Services PMI for April plummeted to 26.7 pts – its lowest ever reading.
Meanwhile the US April ISM non-manufacturing index fell to 41.8 vs 52.4. Business activity slumped 22 pts to 26.0, new orders fell 20 pts to 32.9 and employment dropped 17 pts to 30.0. Supplier delivery times rose to 78.3 from 62.1pts. Only 11% of industries reported growth.
Trade slows: The US trade deficit increased as both exports and imports fell to their lowest level since November 2016. Goods exports fell 6.7% while imports fell 6.2%. Both imports and exports of cars and cars parts fell sharply in April.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|23834
|Today Daily Change
|128.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|23706
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23729.8
|Daily SMA50
|23244.72
|Daily SMA100
|26053.92
|Daily SMA200
|26512.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23778
|Previous Daily Low
|23316
|Previous Weekly High
|24896
|Previous Weekly Low
|23636
|Previous Monthly High
|24896
|Previous Monthly Low
|20628
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23601.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23492.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22960
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23884
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24062
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24346
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed after German’s Constitutional Court ruling
Better than expected US data, German’s Supreme Court demanding explanations to the ECB, and optimism about a slow return to normal, all backed the greenback. EUR/USD holds near 1.0800.
USD/JPY sliding as the US dollar and 10-year yields tail-off
USD/JPY is on the back foot, with the price sliding in New York in the 106.70s to a low of 106.41 so far. The dollar is weaker and US 10-year yields are sliding. The high on the day was 106.89, scored in the European session, but the Wall Street session's move has just moved in to test the late April support structure.
New Zealand Employment Preview: A positive surprise?
New Zealand is being praised on how it has handled the coronavirus crisis. The country was unable to avoid introducing monetary stimulus, cutting rates to 0.25% back in March, while launching and assets purchase program of up to $30 billion worth of NZ Government bonds by April 2021.
Gold: A mixed day in macro markets keeps gold in delicate balance
Looking at the hourly chart below USD 1700 still seems to be the pivot level at the moment. The price is making lower high and lower low waves and at the moment the price is in an important zone.
WTI extends rally to multi-week highs above $25 ahead of API data
Crude oil started the week on strong footing and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 19.3% on Monday before extending its rally on Tuesday.