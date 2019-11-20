Wall Street close: Benchmarks suffer losses partly due to trade deal pessimism

- DJIA unofficially closed down 121.49 points, or 0.43%, at 27,812.53.
- S&P 500 unofficially closed down 13.22 points, or 0.42%, at 3,106.96.
- NASDAQ unofficially closed down 49.41 points, or 0.58%, at 8,521.24.
Benchmarks on Wall Street were closing lower on Wednesday following reports from Reuters that a trade deal with China might not be secured before 2020. Subsequently, risk appetite declined and stocks sunk. The report by Reuters, entitled "Phase One US-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources, reminded traders that the efforts to nail down the first phase of a broader deal are indeed stalling.
Official closes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, lost 114 points lower, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 fell 12 points, 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq, which closed at an all-time high the prior day, lost around 44 points, ending down 0.5%. However, the benchmarks were ending off their Reuters-report-lows. On the upside of the market's events on Wednesday, we did have some stellar earnings results from retailers such as Target Corp and Lowe's Cos.
FOMC minutes
There was a muted reaction to the minutes that came in line with expectations which came with the key notes as follows:
- Most judged level now appropriate barring a 'material' reassessment of the outlook.
- 'A couple' said Fed should reinforce statement with communications that another rate cut unlikely without signs of a 'significant slowdown'.
- Many said rate cut warranted due to global weakness and trade uncertainty.
- Some favored keeping rates steady and argued outlook was favorable and inflation expected to rise.
- A couple supported rate cut but said it was a close call.
- Several concerned some banks had reduced capital buffers when the should be rising.
- Discussed that risks to the economic outlook remained tilted to the downside.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|27824
|Today Daily Change
|-90.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|27914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27460.4
|Daily SMA50
|27078.4
|Daily SMA100
|26823.18
|Daily SMA200
|26420.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28164
|Previous Daily Low
|27896
|Previous Weekly High
|27998
|Previous Weekly Low
|27508
|Previous Monthly High
|27280
|Previous Monthly Low
|25744
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27998.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28061.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27818.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27723.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27550.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28086.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28259.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28354.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises
EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks
USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.
XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
Big Problems for AUD
Between dovish RBA minutes, weaker labor market data and slippery US-China relations, the Australian dollar is headed towards the bottom of its 5 day long range. According to Trump, the US continues to negotiate with China.