Wall Street close: Benchmarks suffer losses partly due to trade deal pessimism

DJIA unofficially closed down 121.49 points, or 0.43%, at 27,812.53.

S&P 500 unofficially closed down 13.22 points, or 0.42%, at 3,106.96.

NASDAQ unofficially closed down 49.41 points, or 0.58%, at 8,521.24.

Benchmarks on Wall Street were closing lower on Wednesday following reports from Reuters that a trade deal with China might not be secured before 2020. Subsequently, risk appetite declined and stocks sunk. The report by Reuters, entitled "Phase One US-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources, reminded traders that the efforts to nail down the first phase of a broader deal are indeed stalling.

Official closes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, lost 114 points lower, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 fell 12 points, 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq, which closed at an all-time high the prior day, lost around 44 points, ending down 0.5%. However, the benchmarks were ending off their Reuters-report-lows. On the upside of the market's events on Wednesday, we did have some stellar earnings results from retailers such as Target Corp and Lowe's Cos.

FOMC minutes

There was a muted reaction to the minutes that came in line with expectations which came with the key notes as follows:

Most judged level now appropriate barring a 'material' reassessment of the outlook.

'A couple' said Fed should reinforce statement with communications that another rate cut unlikely without signs of a 'significant slowdown'.

Many said rate cut warranted due to global weakness and trade uncertainty.

Some favored keeping rates steady and argued outlook was favorable and inflation expected to rise.

A couple supported rate cut but said it was a close call.

Several concerned some banks had reduced capital buffers when the should be rising.

Discussed that risks to the economic outlook remained tilted to the downside.

