Wall Street Close: Benchmarks start off the week in the red

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2%.
  • The S&P 500 fell 1.28%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22%.

US benchmarks ended lower on Monday as the coronavirus spreads and lockdowns in Europe along with the possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress trobles investors.

Investor's fears over the US economy facing a longer road to recovery is weighing on markets to start the week.

Congress has for weeks remained deadlocked over the size and shape of another coronavirus-response bill, on top of the roughly $3 trillion already enacted into law  

The death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg likely means that the passage of another stimulus package in Congress less likely before the US presidential election.

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2% to end at 27,102.99 points ,while the S&P 500 fell 1.28% to 3,276.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22%, to 10,769.20.

The CBOE Market Volatility index VIX, Wall Street's fear gauge, shot up to its highest level in nearly two weeks.

As for US data, the Chicago Fed’s National Activity indicator for August pointed to a sharp loss of momentum in the recovery last month. It fell to 0.79 from 2.54 in July.

Production related indicators added 0.23 to the index, down from 1.26 the prior month.

Some normalisation is to be expected after manufacturing recovered impressively as the lockdown eased. Forty-five of the 85 indicators in the index were positive while 40 were negative,

analysts at ANZ bank explained. 

SP 500 index levels

 

Overview
Today last price 3247.5
Today Daily Change -64.00
Today Daily Change % -1.93
Today daily open 3311.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3427.78
Daily SMA50 3349.72
Daily SMA100 3195.23
Daily SMA200 3104.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3373.75
Previous Daily Low 3291.5
Previous Weekly High 3428.75
Previous Weekly Low 3291.5
Previous Monthly High 3522.75
Previous Monthly Low 3264.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3322.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3342.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 3277.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 3243.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 3195.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 3359.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 3407.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 3441.92

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears battle key support line near two-week low beyond 0.7200

AUD/USD: Bears battle key support line near two-week low beyond 0.7200

AUD/USD struggles to keep bounces off 50-day SMA, seesaw around seven-week-old support trend line. Risk aversion helped bears to cheer the biggest losses since early August. Comments from RBA’s Debelle can entertain traders amid a light calendar day.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 104.80, looks to snap five-day losing streak

USD/JPY clings to gains near 104.80, looks to snap five-day losing streak

The USD/JPY slumped to its lowest level since March at 104.00 on Monday as the JPY continued to capitalize on risk-off flows. However, the broad-based USD strength allowed the pair to stage a decisive rebound in the second half of the day. 

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade

XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade

Gold prices are testing the bull's commitments at the support structure around $1,906 in what could be a final test before the next leg higher of the bullish trend.

Gold News

Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600

Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600

Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs. 

Read more

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures