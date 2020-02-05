Wall Street close: Benchmarks bounce back into positive territories

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed 483.22 points, or 1.7%, to end at 29,290.85,
- The S&P 500 added 37.10 points, or 1.1%, to finish at 3,334.69.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 40.71 points, 0.4%, ending Wednesday at 9,508.68.
US benchmarks rallied to fresh highs on Wednesday for the third consecutive session while Wall Street stocks extended gains in recovery from Friday's rout and fear on the coronavirus contagion. However. the Chinese stimulus and efforts to contain the virus along with word of a vaccine in the making helped investors to brush of the concerns enabling stocks to return to their prior highs on Wall Street. Also, US data continues to come in positive, lifting spirits.
Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed 483.22 points, or 1.7%, to end at 29,290.85, while the S&P 500 added 37.10 points, or 1.1%, to finish at 3,334.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 40.71 points, 0.4%, ending Wednesday at 9,508.68. For the week, the Dow is up 3.7%, the S&P 500 3.4%, and the Nasdaq has gained 3.9%.
US jobs up
January ADP jobs rose 291k, confirming that the labour market got off to a brisk start for 2020. "It was the strongest number since May 2015. Job gains were concentrated in medium-sized firms (50–499 employees), which hired 128k workers. Small firms hired 94k and large firms hired 69k. Goods producing jobs added 54k and services rose 237k. The US have not had a recession, since the Bretton-Woods/Smithsonian Agreement, without service sector jobs contracting. So the data will lift growth and earnings expectations," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Also, the anlaysts broke down how the January composite PMI improved to 51.3 vs the preliminary release at 50.9: "The services index rose to 52.5 vs 52.2, which suggests no impact on services in late January from the coronavirus. It was the strongest composite release since August last year, indicating a modest firming in activity at the beginning of 2020. The breakdown of the index was also encouraging. Five of the seven sub-components are now above 50."
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|29334
|Today Daily Change
|488.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.69
|Today daily open
|28846
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28909.7
|Daily SMA50
|28506.22
|Daily SMA100
|27821.17
|Daily SMA200
|27070.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28906
|Previous Daily Low
|28490
|Previous Weekly High
|28944
|Previous Weekly Low
|28162
|Previous Monthly High
|29376
|Previous Monthly Low
|28160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28747.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28648.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28588.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28331.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28172.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29004.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29163.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29420.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6750 ahead of Aussie data dump
AUD/USD registers modest gains while keeping the 0.6740/50 range during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair steps forward following the two days of gains amid risk-positive trade sentiment, upbeat US data.
USD/JPY: Greenback firm vs. yen, nearing 110.00 figure
USD/JPY jumped above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market entered a risk-on mood. As the spot is spiking up, the run could extend on a break beyond the 109.92 resistance towards the 110.30/49 price zone.
US Dollar - What Makes it the Strongest of Them All
The Dow Jones Industrial Averages is heading back to record highs as the WHO confirmed 3,100 new cases in China over the last 24 hours. There are also two cruise ships quarantined in Asia that is stranding more than 5,000 passengers.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable, trades sub-$1560/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag weakening the outlook of XAU/USD in the medium term. The level to beat for bears is the 1550 support.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.