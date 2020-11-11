Wall Street Close: A mixed day as investors flip bets on covid recovery hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6.18 points, or 0.02%.

The S&P 500 added 26.8 points, or 0.76%.

The Nasdaq Composite put on 227.52 points, or 1.97%.

US stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, with investors weighing the spread of the coronavirus compared to the welcomed news of the vaccine.

There was a surge away from the stay-at-home stocks on the breaking of the news earlier in the week, but on Wednesday, it was technology stocks that lifted all boats.

Investors shied away from economically sensitive sectors and instead moved back into the tech-heavy Nasdaq index that has been falling over the last couple of days.

The NASDAQ was lifted by a rally in Microsoft MSFT, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Apple Inc AAPLand Netflix Inc NFLX.

Meanwhile, investors have shrugged off legal challenges from President Donald Trump as no evidence of problems with votes has so far been produced.

Instead, there is a focus on whether the Democratic Party can wrestle Senate control from Republicans, which will not be decided until special elections in January.

Democrats may not be able to pass their larger stimulus plan if Republicans retain a Senate majority and therefore this is seen as a positive for the US dollar which has made a 50% retracement of the bearish impulse.