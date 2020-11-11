Wall Street Close: A mixed day as investors flip bets on covid recovery hopes

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6.18 points, or 0.02%.
  • The S&P 500 added  26.8 points, or 0.76%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite put on  227.52 points, or 1.97%.

US stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, with investors weighing the spread of the coronavirus compared to the welcomed news of the vaccine. 

There was a surge away from the stay-at-home stocks on the breaking of the news earlier in the week, but on Wednesday, it was technology stocks that lifted all boats.

Investors shied away from economically sensitive sectors and instead moved back into the tech-heavy Nasdaq index that has been falling over the last couple of days. 

The NASDAQ was lifted by a rally in Microsoft MSFT, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Apple Inc AAPLand Netflix Inc NFLX.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6.18 points, or 0.02%, to 29,414.74, the S&P 500 added  26.8 points, or 0.76%, to 3,572.33 and the Nasdaq Composite put on  227.52 points, or 1.97%, to 11,781.37

Meanwhile, investors have shrugged off legal challenges from President Donald Trump as no evidence of problems with votes has so far been produced.

Instead, there is a focus on whether the Democratic Party can wrestle Senate control from Republicans, which will not be decided until special elections in January.

Democrats may not be able to pass their larger stimulus plan if Republicans retain a Senate majority and therefore this is seen as a positive for the US dollar which has made a 50% retracement of the bearish impulse. 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3574
Today Daily Change 26.25
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 3547.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3435.31
Daily SMA50 3406.06
Daily SMA100 3340.6
Daily SMA200 3132.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3565
Previous Daily Low 3512.5
Previous Weekly High 3529.75
Previous Weekly Low 3277.25
Previous Monthly High 3548.25
Previous Monthly Low 3234.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3532.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3544.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 3518.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 3489.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 3466
Daily Pivot Point R1 3571
Daily Pivot Point R2 3594.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 3623.5

 

 

