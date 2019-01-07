Wall Street cheers trade truce, S&P 500 hits fresh record high

- US suspends tariffs on Chinese imports as sides look to make a trade deal.
- CBOE Volatility Index drops more than 8% on Monday.
- Risk-sensitive technology shares lead the rally by adding more than 2%.
As signalled by the upbeat tone surrounding global stock markets and the sharp increase in the S&P 500 Futures, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day with strong gains on Monday as investors are finally breathing a sigh of relief after U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi decided to make a ceasefire in the trade war while restarting negotiations.
Boosted by the positive risk sentiment, which can be seen a more-than-8% drop in the CBOE Volatility Index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was last up 1.05% on the day while the S&P 500 was testing fresh record highs while adding 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was rising nearly 2%.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is leading the rally with a gain of over 2%. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate and Utilities indexes are posting small losses in the early trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats
EUR/USD is falling and trading closer to 1.1300 after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats with 51.7 points. Markets are digesting the US-Sino trade truce. Earlier, euro-zone missed expectations.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle
The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.