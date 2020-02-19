Wall Street benchmarks lifted on upbeat sentiments and US data

- DJIA, advanced 115.84 points, or 0.4%, to 29,348.03.
- The S&P 500 SPX added 15.86 points, or 0.5%.
- Nasdaq Composite added 84.44 points, or 0.9%, to end the session at a record at 9,817.18.
US benchmarks were once again a had turned, printing fresh all-time highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at all-time highs. Statements from the Federal Reserve in the minutes as well as the measures China says it has taken to help coronavirus-stricken businesses helped to lift all boats.
FOMC in focus
The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee minutes which showed that theFederal Reserve policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outbreak. "Participants generally saw the distribution of risks to the outlook for economic activity as somewhat more favourable than at the previous meeting," the Fed said in the minutes of the Jan. 28-29 meeting. It went on to say the current stance of monetary policy was likely to remain appropriate "for a time."
Meanwhile, the US Jan PPI came in much stronger than expected. "The headline rate rose to 2.1% y/y vs 1.3% in Dec with the core rate rising to 1.7% y/y (prev 1.1%). The rise was largely due to a 0.7% rise in services costs as strong rises in retailer margins offset weakness in freight and cargo. Nonetheless, the picture remains one of subdued pipeline inflation pressures," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|29356
|Today Daily Change
|112.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|29244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|29066.4
|Daily SMA50
|28795.56
|Daily SMA100
|28057.49
|Daily SMA200
|27237.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29352
|Previous Daily Low
|29116
|Previous Weekly High
|29586
|Previous Weekly Low
|28978
|Previous Monthly High
|29376
|Previous Monthly Low
|28160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29206.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29261.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29122.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29001.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28886.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29358.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29473.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29594.67
