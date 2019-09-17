Wall Street benchmarks end with modest gains ahead of the Fed

- The S&P 500 added around 8 points, or 0.3%, to end near 3,006.
- DJIA, climbed around 31 points, or 0.1%, to end near 27,108.
- The Nasdaq Composite ended near 8,186, adding 32 points, or 0.4%.
Wall Street benchmarks ended with modest gains Tuesday while investors get set for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision this week where a rate cut is already fully priced in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed around 31 points, or 0.1%, to end near 27,108. The S&P 500 added around 8 points, or 0.3%, to end near 3,006. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 8,186, adding 32 points, or 0.4%.
An ‘initial’ trade agreement between the US and Japan has been agreed
"Trump advised Congress that this initial deal would be signed in the coming weeks. Details are yet to be released as to what this deal entails but agriculture products are expected to feature. There is also a glimmer of hope US relations with China will improve. Trade delegates will return to the negotiating table on Thursday for their 13th round of talks. Soybean exports to China have resumed with the USDA advising yesterday 260,000 tonnes of soybeans have been sold to China this month," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
US data
US industrial production lifted 0.6% in August, its largest jump in over a year, with the manufacturing sub-index up 0.5%:
"This result was considerably better than expected and will provide the Fed Reserve with something to mull over as they discuss rate cuts this week. Fed Governor Powell previously stated ‘a slowdown in manufacturing did not send a clear signal to the Fed’s rate-setting committee’ but this data does provide further evidence that the Fed doesn’t need to aggressively cut rates. Capacity utilisation data was also positive lifting to 77.9%, and outperforming market expectations,"
analysts ANZ explained.
DJIA levels
Bulls could be out of luck at this juncture if obeying the bearish doji candle formation through the 27200s and should the risk profile of markets continue to deteriorate, bears can target the 21-DMA, the 50 and then the 200 DMA. Further below lies the May and Jun lows in the 24700s as a double-bottom target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair finished Tuesday at around 1.1070 after falling below 1.1000, as speculative interest gets ready for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. EUR underpinned by a better market mood.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2500, reaches fresh multi-week highs
The GBP/USD pair settled around the 1.2500 figure, getting a boost from easing demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market. Brexit uncertainty continues as the UK Supreme Court decides on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle
The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.
Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks
Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.