Wales’ Miles: UK government is stealing devolved powers with new bill

Commenting on the UK government's internal market bill, Jeremy Miles, Wales' Counsel General and Minister for European transition said the bill would sacrifice the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations.

Key quotes

"Let me be clear – the UK government plans to sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations.”

"This bill is an attack on democracy and an affront to the people of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, who have voted in favor of devolution on numerous occasions."

GBP/USD consolidates the downside

Amid looming Brexit concerns and coronavirus worries, GBP/USD consolidates its bounce from six-week lows of 1.2951. At the press time, the spot trades 0.13% lower at 1.2969.