Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) Stock News and Forecast: Bounce is on, but PPI powers on

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 10:
Equity markets look set to bounce on Friday after a tough week. Taper talk has reignited with the ECB kicking off its taper program yesterday, and today the ECB's Holzman is quoted as saying the PEPP program should end in 2022 with economic recovery. Inflation is back on the radar of investors as the just out PPI data remains high, but so far yields are taking it in their stride with the US 10-year Treasury barely moving.
The dollar is steady at 1.1836 versus the euro. Oil is higher at $69. Gold trades at $1,796, and Bitcoin steady at $46,000.
European markets are higher: Dax +0.3%, FTSE +0.7% and Eurostoxx +0.9% .
US futures are also higher: Dow +0.1%, S&P +0.2% and Nasdaq +0.4%.
US PPI 8.3% yearly versus 8.2% forecast. Core monthly PPI 0.6% versus 0.6% forecast.
China President Xi says we must move China-US relations forward, also says hopes Germany can promote the EU taking a correct Chian policy.
Affirm (AFRM) up 22% premarket on results.
Toyota (TM) cuts production target due to chip shortages and covid issues at factories in Vietnam and Malayasia-CNBC
Wells Fargo (WFC) was fined $250 million by regulators in relation to mortgage issues. CNBC.
Bausch Health (BHC) to pay $300 million to settle antitrust lawsuit over diabetes drug-CNBC.
Sumo Logic (SUMO) down 12% on earnings and guidance. Piper Sandler downgrades.
Traeger (COOK) down 11% on Q2 earnings.
Rush Street Interactive (RS) up 6% premarket, no specific news, NFL season starts.
Up Fintech (TIGR) up 5% premarket on earnings.
Sunrun (RUN) up 3% premarket, upgraded late yesterday at Needham.
Zscaler (ZS) up 3% premarket on results.
Kroger (KR) down 2% on earnings.
Economic releases
EUR/USD eases from daily tops as Lagarde repeats dovish message
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its intraday gains and trades around 1.1830, after ECB's Lagarde reaffirmed the central bank is “determined to provide accommodation for favourable financing conditions.”
GBP/USD nears 1.3900 despite mixed UK data
The pound is the best performer vs the greenback, with the pair trading near weekly tops, despite tepid UK GDP and Trade Balance figures. The broad dollar’s weakness adds to the bullish picture.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,800, upside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 round-figure mark.
El Salvador adoption of big crypto sets precedent as BTC hovers at inflection point
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after breaching the $50,000 level on September 5. The recent flash crash pushed BTC to an inflection point where it contemplates a move to either $52,672 or $42,300.
Canadian Jobs Preview: Employment sector improves but uncertainty prevails
With the Bank of Canada (BOC) sitting tight on its monetary policy settings, WTI prices holding the lower ground and COVID-19- induced economic risks lurking, will USD/CAD extend its recent uptrend?