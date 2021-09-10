Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) Stock News and Forecast: Bounce is on, but PPI powers on

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 10:

Equity markets look set to bounce on Friday after a tough week. Taper talk has reignited with the ECB kicking off its taper program yesterday, and today the ECB's Holzman is quoted as saying the PEPP program should end in 2022 with economic recovery. Inflation is back on the radar of investors as the just out PPI data remains high, but so far yields are taking it in their stride with the US 10-year Treasury barely moving.

The dollar is steady at 1.1836 versus the euro. Oil is higher at $69. Gold trades at $1,796, and Bitcoin steady at $46,000.

European markets are higher: Dax +0.3%, FTSE +0.7% and Eurostoxx +0.9% .

US futures are also higher: Dow +0.1%, S&P +0.2% and Nasdaq +0.4%.

Wall Street (SPY) top news

US PPI 8.3% yearly versus 8.2% forecast. Core monthly PPI 0.6% versus 0.6% forecast.

China President Xi says we must move China-US relations forward, also says hopes Germany can promote the EU taking a correct Chian policy.

Affirm (AFRM) up 22% premarket on results.

Toyota (TM) cuts production target due to chip shortages and covid issues at factories in Vietnam and Malayasia-CNBC

Wells Fargo (WFC) was fined $250 million by regulators in relation to mortgage issues. CNBC.

Bausch Health (BHC) to pay $300 million to settle antitrust lawsuit over diabetes drug-CNBC.

Sumo Logic (SUMO) down 12% on earnings and guidance. Piper Sandler downgrades.

Traeger (COOK) down 11% on Q2 earnings.

Rush Street Interactive (RS) up 6% premarket, no specific news, NFL season starts.

Up Fintech (TIGR) up 5% premarket on earnings.

Sunrun (RUN) up 3% premarket, upgraded late yesterday at Needham.

Zscaler (ZS) up 3% premarket on results.

Kroger (KR) down 2% on earnings.

Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers

