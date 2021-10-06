Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Yields up, dollar up, stocks down

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 6:

The rally on Tuesday was not exactly strong with volumes low across the indices and futures markets. Not really a comforting sign for bulls. European markets have resumed the bearish tone today with some heavy losses. Political back and forth in the US is certainly not helping matters with CNBC reporting that President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan is likely to be reduced to $2 trillion and arguments over passing the debt ceiling rules are still ongoing. It is likely to all be about yields today with the latest ADP jobs report stoking inflationary fears as oil prices continue to be elevated. Friday's employment report will be closely watched, but the dollar has already surged with the 10-year yield above 1.55%. The Nasdaq will not like that.

The dollar as mentioned is higher at 1.1540 versus the euro, while Bitcoin is at $52,200. Gold is flat at $1,759 and oil a touch lower at $78.24.

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -1.3%, FTSE -1.2% and Dax -1.7%.

US futures are also lower: S&P -0.95, Dow -0.7% and Nasdaq -1%.

Wall Street (SPY) top news

President Biden is likely to settle for a reduced spending package worth $2 trillion.

US ADP jobs report 568k versus 430k expected.

General Motors (GM) holds an investor day on Wednesday.

Jetblue (JBLU): Goldman Sachs downgrades.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) tells CNBC it will have a full fleet operational by April, the first time since the pandemic.

US Steel (X): Goldman downgrades.

Manchester United (MANU): 9.5 million share offering. Shares down 9% premarket.

Palantir (PLTR) up 8% premarket as wins big US Army contract worth over $800 million.

Constellation Brands (STZ) missed EPS, but revenue ahead of estimates.

Seagate Technology (STX): Morgan Stanley downgrades.

Takeda Pharma (TAK) down 7% premarket, announces suspension of dosing Phase 2 studies of TAK 994.

Indiva (NDVAF) gets an additional $8.5 million from Sundial (SNDL).

Plug Power (PLUG) forms joint venture with SK E&S for hydrogen economies in Asia.

RIOT Blockchain reports a 346% rise in Bitcoin production in September.

Tesla (TSLA): Electrek reports price rises for Model 3 and Model Y.

Levi Strauss (LEVI): earnings out after the close.

American Airlines (AAL): Goldman downgrades.

Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers

