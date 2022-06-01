Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 1:

The month's end is behind us and those anticipated month end flows did not exactly materialise as forecast. All main indices closed negatively on Tuesday as bond yields in Europe edged higher after some poor German CPI data. June 1, of course, means we are now officially in QT (quantitative tightening), so the Fed is no longer keeping a lid on yields. It is interesting to see what happens from here, but we are still forecasting higher yields. Friday's employment report will obviously be key. A strong number is not good for equities in our view. That will necessitate more aggressive Fed hikes. However, consumer spending remains strong, which could continue the recent recovery seen in consumer stocks. Already this morning we notice Delta (DAL) raising forecasts as consumers spend away those stimmy checks.

The dollar index remains under pressure at 101.91 now and is surely on the way back below 100 on the back of ECB rate hikes and positioning. Gold trades at $1,838, and Bitcoin is at $31,700. Oil, meanwhile, has been whipsawing after the EU's Russian oil ban and then the WSJ saying late on Tuesday that OPEC was considering suspending Russia from an oil production deal. This sent oil lower but has since recovered to trade at $116.50.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.3%, FTSE +0.2% and Dax +0.5%.

US futures are also higher: Both Dow and S&P +0.5% and Nasdaq +0.6%.

Wall Street top news (SPY) (QQQ)

WSJ reports OPEC+ might suspend Russia from production deal.

Fitch sees 25% of Russia's oil exports gone from the market by the end of this year.

ECB Holzman calls for a 50 basis point hike.

Salesforce (CRM) topped earnings estimates.

Delta (DAL) ups forecasts.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) luxury brands, including Versace, Jimmy Choo, sees strong earnings. Up 11%.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) mixed earnings, but shares up in premarket.

HP raises outlook on strong earnings.

Weibo (WB) up 5% on strong earnings.

NIO deliveries rise 5% in May YoY.

LiAuto (LI) deliveries in May up 166% YoY.

XPeng (XPEV) deliveries in May up 78% YoY.

S&P Global (SPGI) down as it suspends guidance.

Moodys (MCO): see above!

Upgrades and downgrades

