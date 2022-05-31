Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, May 31:

The end of the month always sees some interesting flows and volatility as investors square up and benchmark portfolios. The rally finally took hold on Friday, and there may be more to come if the latest positioning and sentiment indicators are anything to go by. However, the market usually confounds, so we are not sure which way this one will go. It seems most are convinced this is a bear market rally. It either stretches much further than thought to convince us it is a bull market rally or the rally fails abysmally this week and we head straight back into a strong downtrend. Either way the week revolves around the employment report on Friday.

EU inflation is spiking again to crazy levels, so the European Central Bank will be forced to act soon. Bond yields are once again advancing, and now with QT in the cards yields are in danger of spiking further. Recently, the Federal Bank of New York produced data showing it held nearly 40% of all outstanding 10 to 30-year US government debt. This is not exactly reassuring that it is going to start shedding all that supply. Increased bond supply equals higher yields.

The dollar is still falling, but a little bounce to 101.60 appears now for the dollar index. Oil trades at $118.30, Gold at $1,849, and Bitcoin at $31,700.

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -1.1%, FTSE flat and Dax -0.9%

US futures are also lower: S&P -0.4%, Dow -0.5% and Nasdaq flat.

Wall Street Top News

IEA Executive Director Birol in Germany's Spiegel: "The energy crisis is much bigger than the 1970s oil shocks, and I expect it to last longer."

Eurozone inflation is higher than expected.

EU implements a partial Russian oil ban.

NIO: Morgan Stanley is bullish.

Yamana Gold (AUY) to be bought by Goldfields (GFI).

Sanofi (SNY) down on FDA hold on Cialis trial.

Zoom (ZM): double upgrade from Daiwa.

Stealth Bio (MITO) gets EMA orphan drug designation for Elamipretide.

Unilever (UL): activist investor Nelson Peltz added to board.

Hanesbrands (HBI) receives ransomware attack.

Rivian (RIVN) announces manufacturing management reorganization.

Upgrades and downgrades

Economic releases