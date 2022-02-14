Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing for stocks

Here is what you need to know on Monday. February 14:

Update: Just as we are about to post, markets have rallied on a Reuters reports that President Putin said "all right" in response to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov proposing to continue with talks.

Happy Valentine's day to all! I assume cards are in the post from all of our loyal readers. Romance is certainly not in the air for equity markets as Europe suffers a Valentine's Day massacre. The DAX is currently down over 3% as fears mount of an imminent Russian invasion in Ukraine. All that has seen oil underpinned yet again, and so the best performing sector so far in 2022, energy, looks set to remain on the throne for a while yet. All other sectors are in the red for the year, bar financials.

Macro factors continue to overpower markets. Thursday's CPI data from the US was another shocker and led to yet more repricing on high-risk assets. The Fed is now predicted to crash things off with a bang in March via a 50bps hike. Fear is peaking, and the SPY is likely to fall and test our $428 pivot this week.

However, all this volatility may be overplaying things. Russia is not a major market for any developed economy. Neither the US nor EU economies have much reliance on Russia, save for EU gas imports. Currently, Europe is going through one of its mildest winters on record, and spring approaches. In economic terms, we see little impact here. The bigger narrative is a quick flight to safety that a war would generate. This may provide buying opportunities in our view. The larger macro factor at play is the continuing fright of inflation. Investors are coming close to pricing this in now fully. This may still lead to a strong H2 for equity markets, albeit with some nasty volatility along the way.

The dollar is naturally stronger on the flight to safety at 1.1330 now versus the euro. Oil is a touch lower but still elevated at $92.40, and Bitcoin is $42,400. Gold is at $1,855. Equities in Europe are dumping and so too are yields with the German 10-year down 20% to yield 0.23%.

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.4%, FTSE -0.5% and Dax -2%.

US futures are higher: S&P +0.1%, Dow +0.1% and Nasdaq +0.1%.

Russian Foreign Minister says there is a possibility to move forward with talks.

Rivian (RIVN): Soros Fund Management bought nearly $2 billion worth of Rivian in the quarter to end December 2021.

Eli Lilly (LLY): Covid-19 drug gets emergency use authorization from FDA for adults and adolescents.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was downgraded by Barclays-CNBC.

Oscar Health (OSCR): Goldman increases target price to $9.

Splunk (SPLK) up 8% on talk of a takeover by Cisco.

AppLovin (APP): JPMorgan lowers price target.

Texas Instruments (TXN): Raymond James downgrades.

Weber (WEBR) misses on revenue and EPS.

Pfizer (PFE) gets Chinese conditional approval for oral covid drug Paxlovid.

Nothing of note today.