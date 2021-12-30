Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Two to go as markets snooze to the finish line

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 30:
Stocks look set for another modest day on Thursday as investors increasingly flee risk assets and look to position themselves for 2022. Many meme stocks suffered in an otherwise quiet Wednesday session with riskier assets being ignored or seeing book closing. The year appears to be ending on a calm note with investors happy to take the strong gains offered and start again next week. Covid still lurks over the next quarter with JetBlue (JBLU) announcing a raft of cancellations for January. China supply chain issues could be back for the first quarter of next year as China looks to take an increasingly hardline stance against the super transmissible omicron variant. China likely does not want its showcasing of the Winter Olympics in February to be in any way affected and has ordered sharp lockdowns.
The dollar meanwhile is at 1.1310 versus the euro while gold is flat at $1803. Oil is lower at $76.40 and bitcoin recovering to $47,300.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.65, FTSE +0.01% and Dax +0.2%.
US futures are also higher: S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all up a meager 0.15%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news
ECB Holzmann says in 2022 the ECB should abandon negative rates.
Spanish inflation up to 6.7%, highest since 1989.
US jobless claims hit multi decade low.
Micron (MU) says China shutdown will create supply delays for memory chips.
JetBlue (JBLU) to cancel over 1,000 in next two weeks.
Biogen (BIIB) Samsung Biologics denies report or merger talks.
Didi Global (DIDI) down on earnings report.
RR Donnelley (RRD) receives an unsolicited acquisition proposal according to CNBC.
Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) South African study shows booster was 85% effective.
Vector Group (VGR) down 25% premarket on spin-off of Douglas Elliman unit.
Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) Citi increases analyst price targets for both.
