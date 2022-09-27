Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 27:
Markets are a bit calmer this morning as the dollar loses some ground and equity markets in Europe make some tentaive gains. The failure of the S&P 500 to make new lows on Monday could see a double bottom in place, and some investors are treading carefully back into equties. Moves will be light, and liquidity remains extremely low, however, so anything that worries investors will be magnified. Tesla remains on watch with conflicting news stores out about deliveries, but overall big tech names are higher and looking to lead the market off the lows. The dollar is lower as it pauses – about time after its recent run. Bitcoin is the big risk-on name making a move as it soars to $20,300 and is up over 5%. Gold is 1% higher at $1,638, and Oil (WTI) too is seeing a rally to $77.87.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1%, FTSE +0.5% and Dax +0.7%.
US futures are higher: S&P +1.4%, Nasdaq +1.6% and Dow Jones +1.4%.
Wall Street top news (SPY) (QQQ)
Damage to Nordstream gas pipelines see EU gas prices rise again.
Tesla (TSLA): Reuters report says Giga Shanghai to operate below max capacity. Electrek reports company asked employees for help with busy end of quarter deliveries.
Lucid Group (LCID) initiated at Cantor with an overweight rating.
LiAuto (LI) cuts delivery guidance.
Hertz (HTZ) makes deal with BP for EV charging network.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): Digitimes says foundry customers cutting back on wafers.
Provident Financial (PFS) and Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) agree to combine in all-stock merger.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) sells stake in Elba Liquefication.
Polestar (PSNY) makes new lows on Monday.
McDonald's (MCD): Citi places it on negative catalyst watch.
Vaalco Energy (EGY): Gabon drilling ahead of expectations.
APE up 10% premarket.
Upgrades and downgrades
