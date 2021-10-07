Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Time to buy the SPY and watch it fly

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 7:

The "equity market saviour Mitch McConnell" has an unusual ring to it, but that is certainly how some of the mainstream media is presenting yesterday's decision by Mitch McConnel to hold the olive branch to Senate Democrats. The White House does not seem so pleased at the portrayal of savior Mitch as this is a shrewd political move, but either way we were not going to get a US default. Too much global ramifications of that one. The market was sated and took its cue to rally, nearly taking out our pivot of $436 in the SPY (see here). It should get the job done today. We have ended our bearish call on the SPY as a result.

Risk should be back on, so we would expect meme stocks to come roaring back and perhaps even some former Chinese tech names. AMC has a Bond movie to bolster sales, and crypto stocks will be boosted by Bitcoin rallying further above $55,000. Oil stocks are underpinned by the rising oil price, so where are the bears now! Hiding, we assume, and they should stay this way for now.

The dollar is giving up some recent gains at 1.1570 now versus the euro. Oil is lower to $76.20, and Bitcoin is lower at $54,000. Gold is at $1,764 and yields are steady at 1.52% for the 10-year.

See forex today

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1.1%, FTSE +0.6% and Dax +1.3%.

US futures are also higher: S&P +1%, Dow +0.9% and Nasdaq +1.2%.

Wall Street (SPY) top news

EU says no renegotation of NI protocol (BREXIT).

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell says vote likely on Thursday on the debt ceiling.

ECB Stournaras says will not raise interest rates too soon.

Costco (COST) up in premarket on strong sales growth numbers.

AppLovin (APP) up 10% as Twitter (TWTR) to sell MoPub unit to App Lovin.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) up 4% premarket on strong earnings.

Pepsi (PEP): Barclays raises price target.

Chipotle (CMG): Wells Fargo raises the price target.

Facebook (FB): JPMorgan says buy the dip.

FiveBelow (FIVE): Morgan Stanley upgrades.

Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers

Source: Benzinga Pro

Economic releases