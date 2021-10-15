Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): The dip was transitory

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 15:

The dip is in, and markets are back in rally mode. That was the mood on Thursday as the Nasdaq led the way higher with its best day in months, other indices following in suit. The mood had been lightened by strong earnings, a Fed seemingly ahead of the curve (we doubt it), so yields dropped despite inflation remaining elevated. October is so far proving as volatile as predicted. We await results from Goldman Sachs (GS) imminently, but as we have repeatedly said these conditions make for blow-out investment banking results, so expect more of the same. The latest retail sales numbers just out alleviate thoughts of stagflation and should underpin the recent rally for stocks.

The dollar is snoozing at 1.1596 versus the euro, Oil is again higher at $81.80, Bitcoin is booming at $59,500, and Gold is at $1,774. Yields on the US 10-year have spiked a bit today to 1.55%.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.2%, FTSE +0.1% and Dax +0.4%.

US Futures are also higher: S&P +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.3% and Dow +0.4%.

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news

US retail sales +0.7% versus -0.2% expected.

President Biden signs a bill raising the debt limit.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) delays commercial service. see more.

Tesla (TSLA): Jefferies raises price target. see more.

NIO increases factory capacity. see more.

Truist Financial (TFC) beats EPS.

Pearson (PSO) down 12% premarket as the company says higher education sales down 7% but maintains guidance.

Corsair (CRSR) down 5% premarket as the company says supply chain issues hurting sales.

Fubo TV (FUBO) sportsbook unit strikes a deal with Nascar.

Duck Creek Tech (DCT) down 20% premarket on sales guidance.

RIOT, MARA up 4% premarket on Bitcoin pop

Earnings, premarket, upgrades and downgrades

