Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 20:

Tesla missed on revenue overnight disappointing investors as the stock finds itself nearly 6% lower this morning. Otherwise, the earnings season appears to confirm the strong resilience shown so far by consumers in the face of rising inflation. All consumer names so far look promising. The airlines are all seeing strong demand, we already commented on Pepsi and Domino last week, and now IBM and AT&T have added to optimism. The fly in the ointment is of course rising rates, with yields now over 4% and CME Fed watch predicting a 5% terminal Fed rate by the end of next year. That is causing headaches for the loftier valuations. The Biden administration appears to have put a floor under oil as it says it will replenish the SPR at $70. Oil did what we would expect and rallied. Bulls have the Biden put now in oil terms!

Oil is currently higher again at $86, while the dollar marches higher above 150 versus the yen. The dollar index is marginally lower at 112.45 on a bit of a recovery from the euro and sterling. PM Liz Truss is coming under increasing pressure in the UK. Gold is steady as yields rise to $1,634, and Bitcoin is at $19,200.

UK PM Liz Truss has announced her resignation. Things are moving fast in the UK. Sterling strengthens, never a great sign for a departing PM!

European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx +0.2%, FTSE -0.1% and Dax is flat.

US futures are higher: Dow +0.6%, S&P +0.4% and Nasdaq +0.3%.

UK PM Truss resigns.

US jobless claims lower than forecast

AT&T (T) beats on top and bottom lines.

Tesla (TSLA) misses on revenue, beats on EPS.

American Airlines (AAL) beats on top and bottom lines.

Dow (DOW) beats on top and bottom lines, but margin pressure sees stock fall.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) revenue ahead but larger loss than forecast.

Allstate (ALL) down 10% as it said it will suffer a loss due to Hurricane Ian.

IBM beats on EPS and revenue.

WD-40 (WDFC) falls as it says inflation will hurt margins.

Nokia (NOK) down 5% after earnings beat.

