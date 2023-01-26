Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 26:

US GDP remains stubbornly strong as does the jobs market. The suite of tech layoffs has yet to feed into jobless claims, and the Fed needs and wants unemployment to rise for inflation to fall. GDP growth remains stable in the US and looks likely to avoid a recession in the first half of the year if perhaps for the whole year. Earnings season is motoring along with Tesla (TSLA) the latest beat. However, companies are beating a much lower bar, and outlooks so far have been on the negative side. On Friday we get PCE data, which will give more clues as to the next move by the Federal Reserve. Thus far the market is pricing in a pause, but that pause may last a lot longer than expected.

The US Dollar Index is flat now at 101.72 after a spike above 102 on the data. Gold is at $1,940, Oil is at $82, and yields are higher but nearly back to pre-GDP data levels.

See forex today

European markets are all higher by 0.2%, except the Dax, which is +0.4%.

US futures are also higher: Nasdaq +1%, S&P +0.6%, and Dow +0.35.

Wall Street top news

US GDP is better than expected.

Jobless claims are better than expected.

Tesla (TSLA) beat on earnings, revenue in line.

Reuters top headlines

Comcast Corp CMCSA: The company's fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

Diageo Plc DEO: The world's largest spirits maker signalled that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.

Dow Inc: The chemicals giant missed Wall Street estimates.

IBM Corp: The company on Wednesday announced 3,900 layoffs as part of some asset divestments and missed its annual cash target, dampening cheer around beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS: The company on Wednesday reported quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Levi Strauss & Co LEVI: The denim maker forecast annual sales above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, banking on a stronger back-half of the year even as higher costs and currency pressures cloud its near-term outlook.

Southwest Airlines Co LUV: The airline warned of a loss in the current quarter, as passengers shunned the carrier in the immediate aftermath of a tech meltdown that forced it to scrap thousands of flights between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Valero Energy Corp VLO: The refiner topped profit estimates.

Toyota Motor Corp TM: The chief executive of the Japanese automaker will step down as head of the company his grandfather founded, Toyota said.

Upgrades and downgrades

Upgrades

Thursday, January 26, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET FibroGen FGEN Raymond James Mkt Perform>>Outperform $35 Norfolk Southern NSC Deutsche Bank Hold>>Buy $273>>$266 Renault RNSDF Bernstein Mkt Perform>>Outperform Rolls Royce PLC RYCEY Deutsche Bank Hold>>Buy China Petroleum (Sinopec) SNP Bernstein Mkt Perform>>Outperform Thales THLEF Societe Generale Hold>>Buy BAE Systems BAESY Societe Generale Hold>>Buy

Downgrades

Thursday, January 26, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET Popular BPOP Keefe Bruyette Outperform>>Mkt Perform $85>>$74 easyJet ESYJY Bernstein Outperform>>Mkt Perform EVgo Inc. EVGO JP Morgan Overweight>>Neutral $10>>$6 Hyatt Hotels H Wells Fargo Overweight>>Equal Weight $111>>$113 Lending Club LC Janney Buy>>Neutral $10 Manpower MAN Northcoast Buy>>Neutral NASDAQ NDAQ Deutsche Bank Buy>>Hold $72>>$60 NextEra Energy NEE BofA Securities Buy>>Neutral $94>>$80

Source: WSJ.com

Economic releases