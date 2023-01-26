Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 26:
US GDP remains stubbornly strong as does the jobs market. The suite of tech layoffs has yet to feed into jobless claims, and the Fed needs and wants unemployment to rise for inflation to fall. GDP growth remains stable in the US and looks likely to avoid a recession in the first half of the year if perhaps for the whole year. Earnings season is motoring along with Tesla (TSLA) the latest beat. However, companies are beating a much lower bar, and outlooks so far have been on the negative side. On Friday we get PCE data, which will give more clues as to the next move by the Federal Reserve. Thus far the market is pricing in a pause, but that pause may last a lot longer than expected.
The US Dollar Index is flat now at 101.72 after a spike above 102 on the data. Gold is at $1,940, Oil is at $82, and yields are higher but nearly back to pre-GDP data levels.
European markets are all higher by 0.2%, except the Dax, which is +0.4%.
US futures are also higher: Nasdaq +1%, S&P +0.6%, and Dow +0.35.
Wall Street top news
US GDP is better than expected.
Jobless claims are better than expected.
Tesla (TSLA) beat on earnings, revenue in line.
Reuters top headlines
Comcast Corp CMCSA: The company's fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street expectations.
Diageo Plc DEO: The world's largest spirits maker signalled that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.
Dow Inc: The chemicals giant missed Wall Street estimates.
IBM Corp: The company on Wednesday announced 3,900 layoffs as part of some asset divestments and missed its annual cash target, dampening cheer around beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter.
Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS: The company on Wednesday reported quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Levi Strauss & Co LEVI: The denim maker forecast annual sales above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, banking on a stronger back-half of the year even as higher costs and currency pressures cloud its near-term outlook.
Southwest Airlines Co LUV: The airline warned of a loss in the current quarter, as passengers shunned the carrier in the immediate aftermath of a tech meltdown that forced it to scrap thousands of flights between Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Valero Energy Corp VLO: The refiner topped profit estimates.
Toyota Motor Corp TM: The chief executive of the Japanese automaker will step down as head of the company his grandfather founded, Toyota said.
Upgrades and downgrades
Upgrades
Thursday, January 26, 2023
|
COMPANY
|
TICKER
|
BROKERAGE FIRM
|
RATINGS CHANGE
|
PRICE TARGET
|
FibroGen
|
FGEN
|
Raymond James
|
Mkt Perform>>Outperform
|
$35
|
Norfolk Southern
|
NSC
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Hold>>Buy
|
$273>>$266
|
Renault
|
RNSDF
|
Bernstein
|
Mkt Perform>>Outperform
|
Rolls Royce PLC
|
RYCEY
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Hold>>Buy
|
China Petroleum (Sinopec)
|
SNP
|
Bernstein
|
Mkt Perform>>Outperform
|
Thales
|
THLEF
|
Societe Generale
|
Hold>>Buy
|
BAE Systems
|
BAESY
|
Societe Generale
|
Hold>>Buy
Downgrades
Thursday, January 26, 2023
|
COMPANY
|
TICKER
|
BROKERAGE FIRM
|
RATINGS CHANGE
|
PRICE TARGET
|
Popular
|
BPOP
|
Keefe Bruyette
|
Outperform>>Mkt Perform
|
$85>>$74
|
easyJet
|
ESYJY
|
Bernstein
|
Outperform>>Mkt Perform
|
EVgo Inc.
|
EVGO
|
JP Morgan
|
Overweight>>Neutral
|
$10>>$6
|
Hyatt Hotels
|
H
|
Wells Fargo
|
Overweight>>Equal Weight
|
$111>>$113
|
Lending Club
|
LC
|
Janney
|
Buy>>Neutral
|
$10
|
Manpower
|
MAN
|
Northcoast
|
Buy>>Neutral
|
NASDAQ
|
NDAQ
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$72>>$60
|
NextEra Energy
|
NEE
|
BofA Securities
|
Buy>>Neutral
|
$94>>$80
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD declined below 1.0900 with the initial reaction to the US GDP data but managed to stage a rebound. Although the data from the US showed that the economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in Q4, the US Dollar struggles to gather amid retreating US yields.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2400 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD continues to trade at around 1.2400 as investors assess the latest data releases from the US. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate showed on Thursday that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter.
Gold stays in red near $1,940 amid rising US yields
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory near $1,940. After the data from the US showed that the economy expanded at an annual rate of 2.9% in Q4, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory and limits XAU/USD's upside.
ChainlinkPrice: LINK at risk of dropping 10% under inflated tail risk pressures
Chainlink (LINK) price action has been able to trade firmly higher in the beginning weeks of this year as quite a lot of tail risks from 2022 were moved a bit to the background.
NIO shares jump 5% in premarket on Tesla earnings coattails
Nio (NIO) stock has advanced 5.3% in Thursday's premarket due to Tesla (TSLA), the king of the electric vehicle industry, unveiling results of a bullish fourth quarter late Wednedsay.