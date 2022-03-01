Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Talks about talks rally is over

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 1:

Markets took some comfort yesterday from the Russia-Ukraine peace talks breaking up with an agreement to keep channels open, and more talks are set for later this week. This led to investors covering some short positions, and futures markets led the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow indices higher. That optimism is now beginning to fade as news of a massive Russian convoy headed to Kyiv keeps tensions elevated. The prospect of a prolonged conflict and of prolonged sanctions sees Europe, in particular, suffering more losses on Tuesday.

European banks continue to drop based on their Russian exposure, and shares in Austrian bank Raiffeisen are down over 50% in the last few sessions. Energy prices remain underpinned, threatening global growth and certainly European growth. Yields continue to see haven inflows with the German Bund seeing a massive move on Tuesday. US yields are following, and the dollar remains strong.

Oil has soared again and is over $100 a barrel on news of the massive Russian convoy headed for Ukraine. Bitcoin is at $44,600, and Gold is at $1,920. The dollar index is at $97.10.

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -1.7%, FTSE -0.3% and Dax -3%.

US Futures are also lower: S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq are all lower by -0.8%.

Wall Street News (SPY) (QQQ)

Target (TGT) earnings are strong as shares are up 11%.

Lucid (LCID) earnings miss on revenue and EPS, forecasts cut for 2022 production.

Foot Locker (FL) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Kohls (KSS) up 5% on strong forecasts.

Workday (WDAY) up 6% on earnings beat.

Zoom Video (ZM) down 2% on poor guidance.

Novavax (NVAX) down 6% on earnings miss.

3D Systems (DDD) up 13% on earnings.

