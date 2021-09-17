Wake Up Wall Street SPY QQQ Stock forecast: Quadruple witching day beckons

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 17:
Time to strap in tight and hold on as quadruple witching hits. Today on the close is the simultaneous expiration of single stock futures, single stock options, index futures, and index options. Volatility can be high in some names with unusual moves and price spikes as a result. Volume will also be high. As an observation stocks usually decline the week after quadruple witching as the pressure to hedge and cover positions has reduced. Given we have not exactly had a strong couple of weeks that does not augur well for portfolios. For a primer on quadruple witching see here.
Asian markets steadied overnight but the threat of trouble from Evergrande still has not gone away so markets remain on edge. Capital Economics Mark Williams says a collapse would be the biggest test for China's financial system in years. The UK finds itself in trouble again as retail sales slow unexpectedly and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says and trade deal between the US and UK is highly unlikely if the peace agreement over Northern Ireland collapses. There has been pressure on this deal since Brexit.
The currency markets remain reasonably calm with the dollar at $1.1780 versus the euro while Bitcoin is just under $48,000. Gold is $1763 and Oil $72.20.
European markets are lower: FTSE -0.7% DAX flat and Eurostoxx -0.7%
US futures are also lower: Dow -0.3%, S&P -0.35% and Nasdaq -0.3%.
SPY stock news
EU CPI is inline at +3% yearly.
FDA is to review the data for covid booster shots according to the WSJ.
AMC says can pay for tickets using some cryptocurrency.
Amazon (AMZN) company says got over 1 million job applications on its career day.
AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) up 16% premarket after news yesterday that FDA expanded emergency use authorization for covid related treatment.
Tesla (TSLA) is to work with global regulators on data security according to a report by Reuters.
General Motors (GM) says it is to extend the shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant until the middle of October.
Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) Berenburg upgrades.
Invesco (IVZ) is in merger talks with State Street Asset Management according to the WSJ.
Lucid Motors (LCID) up 7% premarket on continued recent strength after strong distance range rating by EPA.
IronNet (IRNT) down 7% premarket, new meme favourite, so high volatility.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Jefferies downgrades.
Economic releases
