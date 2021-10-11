Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Slow jobs, slow growth, slow markets

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 11:
Markets remain in a cautious mood as traders look ahead to what may be a quiet session. Bond markets are closed on Monday in the US, but equity markets remain open. This makes it unclear if activity will be less than normal. Friday saw another weak jobs report, and the market took it badly. Inflation remains elevated. Once again Goldman Sachs cuts its growth forecasts for the US economy. This is the third month in a row Goldman has cut forecasts. This one not being as dramatic as ones previously when growth rates were halved. It nonetheless makes for sobering reading.
Is this stagflation before us, slowing growth but rising inflation? Certainly, inflation is looking to be a lot more transitory than the Fed had hoped and futures markets are now pricing in rate hikes by the Bank of England and ECB in December. Energy prices are surging and supply chain issues are not abating any time soon. It all makes for exciting reading if you are a bear, about time something got them excited!
The dollar is a touch higher at 1.1570 versus the euro. Oil smashed through $80 and is at $82 now. Bitcoin is $56,500, and Gold is $1,754. The yield on the US 10-year is 1.61%. Crypto and oil stocks then like this, but tech will be hammered. Bank stocks also like higher rates.
European markets are mixed: the FTSE is +0.3% as it has a heavy energy weighting, Dax -0.5%, and eurostoxx -0.5%.
US futures are lower: S&P -0.4%, Dow -0.2% and Nasdaq -0.8%.
Wall Street (QQQ) (SPY) top news
Goldman says tapering may be announced at the next Fed meeting as well as reducing US growth forecasts.
UK Prime minister paying close attention to what industry is saying about high energy prices.
Southwest (LUV) has to cancel up to 1800 flights due to bad weather this weekend as well as staff shortages and air traffic control issues.
Alibaba (BABA) and other Chinese tech names up sharply following Meituan's ruling.
Robinhood (HOOD): SEC filing details risks of increased regulation of crypto as well as possible new rules regarding payment for order flow-CNBC.
Baker Hughes (BKR): Morgan Stanley raises the price target.
Starbucks (SBUX): Deutsche Bank upgrades to Buy.
AT&T (T): Barclays lowers price target.
Netflix (NFLX): Credit Suisse raises the price target to $740. Keybanc also raises the price target.
Peloton (PTON): Keybanc cuts the price target to $155.
Hyliion (HYLN): UBS cuts the price target to $5.
ConocoPhipllips (COP) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.
Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
No releases today
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.