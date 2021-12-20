Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Sen. Manchin plays Grinch as Santa rally hopes slide, ho ho boo

Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 20:

Senator Joe Manchin will be mentioned in possibly less than glowing terms by equity investors on Monday. News over the weekend was not positive for President Bidens Build Back Better plan as the democratic senator Manchin said he cannot back it. That leaves it dead in the water as the plan will not have enough votes to get through. The size of the bill and its affect on US stock market health and US GDP was demonstrated by Goldman Sachs on Sunday noting it will hit US GDP growth.

Friday saw continuing nervousness among equity investors with the VIX spiking to 26. Omicron fears and now Manchin mashing will see more losses on Monday but expect vaccine stocks to remain strong. Moderna (MRNA) said its booster works against omicron (see here) and Novavax (NVAX) got WHO approval for its Serum Institute covid vaccines, see here. Moderna is up 7% premarket.

The dollar meanwhile is a touch weaker at 1.1285 versus the euro. Oil is lower on omicron and growth fears at $67.70 while Gold is flat at $1797. Bitcoin is lower at $45,900 and VIX is at 25.89.

European markets are lower: EuroStoxx -1%, FTSE -0.7% and Dax -1.95.

US futures are also lower: S&P -1.3%, Dow -1.2% and Nasdaq -1.5%.

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) stock news

Senator Manchin says cannot support Build Back Better plan.

World Economic Forum in Davos is canceled until early summer.

Moderna (MRNA) up 7% premarket on booster study. see more.

Novavax (NVAX) up 7% premarket on WHO authorization, see more.

Canopy Growth (CGC) falls on Piper Sandler downgrade.

AT &T (T) Barclays upgrades.

Argenx (ARGX) FDA approval, up 9% premarket.

PLUG down 6% premarket.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) cruise ship docks in Miami with 48 cases of covid-CNBC.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) JPMorgan downgrades.

AMC popped on Friday on Spiderman attendance. Down 3% premarket. see more.

Rivian (RIVN) closes below $100 on Friday.

Airlines stocks (AAL) (UAL) (JBLU) (DAL) falling on omicron restrictions. We expect international carriers to fare worse than domestic. (LUV).

