Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Santa Jay delivers early Christmas present for equity investors

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 16:
Fed chair Powell gave equity investors an early Christmas present on Wednesday. Despite an initial Scrooge-like move, tapering, and likely hiking rates, Powell spoke glowingly about prospects for the US economy, which was enough to send investors back into equities. The seasonal, Santa rally can now progress as planned. Investors were also cheered by the prospects of the Fed not being left behind the curve. The US economy is to remain strong and employment growth is finally moving. Corporate earnings are also just too strong to dent investor sentiment. We expanded on this in our S&P 500 forecast for 2022.
The Bank of England, meanwhile, has surprised markets for the second month in a row. November was widely expected to see a first rate rise, but this was put on hold. The emergence of Omicron then had seen expectations for a December rise fall, but the Bank popped rates up to 0.25% just a few moments ago. The ECB to round things out left rates unchanged. All this has seen sterling strengthen, but we expect that to be short-lived as the Bank of England lowers its GDP forecast. The ECB is to follow the Fed and speed its bond tapering.
Despite all the doom and gloom over Omicron, especially with the UK setting a pandemic record for infections, reopening stocks in the US will be boosted by Delta (DAL) projecting a Q4 profit of $200 million from a prior loss forecast.
The dollar is all over the place, given all the central bank action. Cable (GBP/USD) is higher at 1.3346 but already losing steam, while EUR/USD is at 1.1330. Oil is at $71.10, largely unchanged, and Bitcoin is at $48,700. Gold is trading near $1,783.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.65, FTSE +0.2% and Dax +1.7%.
US futures are higher: S&P +0.7%, Dow +0.6% and Nasdaq +0.7%.
Wall Street (SPY) QQQ) news
Fed to increase taper, finishing in March. Three rate rises are likely in 2022.
Bank of England raises rates to 25bps. Sterling strengthens.
ECB leaves rates unchanged. Increases pace of taper.
Delta (DAL) says it will post a Q4 profit of $200 million, previously forecasting a loss. Up 2% premarket.
Accenture (ACN): strong earnings and guidance, shares up 6% premarket.
Adobe (ADBE) down 6% on outlook despite revenue and EPS beats.
Regeneron (REGN) falls as the firm says antibody cocktail is effective against Delta but less so against Omicron.
Plug Power (PLUG) up 5% on agreement with Edison Motors.
Canoo (GOEV) is back, up 6% premarket as it announces production to begin in US.
Lennar (LEN) misses on top and bottom lines, cites high lumber costs.
Novartis (NVS): new buyback program worth $15 billion.
Arrival (ARVL) up 6% premarket on prototype reveal of ride-hailing EV.
Visa (V) adds $12 billion to its buyback program.
AT&T (T): Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight.
Toast (TOST): this stock is not toast, up 6% on Morgan Stanley upgrade.
Petco (WOOF): here it is our favourite ticker, Needham says it is a buy. Who let the dogs out!
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1350 with initial reaction to ECB
EUR/USD rose sharply with the initial reaction to the European Central Bank's decision to end the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in March. The pair is currently trading at its highest level in a week near 1.1340 as investors await Lagarde's press conference.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
Gold retreats modestly from daily highs, stays above $1,780
Gold rose toward $1,790 in the early European session but seems to be struggling to preserve its bullish momentum. The greenback remains on the back foot with the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 96.00 after BOE rate hike.
