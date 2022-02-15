Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Russia-Ukraine tensions ease, so risk assets less likely to freeze

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 15:

We very nearly had a Valentine's Day massacre on Monday as geopolitical tensions appeared to be spiraling out of control. German markets were down over 3% at one stage before some calming headlines from the Russian Foreign Minister allowed a settling of investor concerns. A further de-escalation of geopolitical risks is evident this morning as news surfaces that some Russian deployments have returned to their bases and President Putin and the German Chancellor discuss energy.

This has allowed risk assets room to breathe and European markets to react positively. Yields are also back on the bull train with the US 10-year back above 2%. On the one hand then, risk-on from geopolitical tension easing is there, but will it be risk-off from the spike in yields? Risk-on, risk-off, Cobra Kai anyone (Netflix (NFLX) reference!)?

All this calming of invasion fears could see a monster day for equities, and that certainly is the case in the drinks space as Monster Beverage and Constellation Brands are in talks, according to reports from Bloomberg. On the macro front, however, things are again relatively light with PPI due, but that ship has sailed. Auto companies will be in focus as rumours abound of a gas tax holiday.

The dollar as mentioned is weaker on risk-on memes at 1.1340 now versus the euro. Gold is also lower at $1,849, and oil is down 2% to $92.49. Bitcoin is higher at $44,400 and VIX is just under 26.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1.85, FTSE +0.8% and Dax +1.7%.

US futures are higher: S&P +1.5%, Dow +15 and NASDAQ +2%.

Reports of Russian troops pulling back from the Ukraine border are confirmed by Russia.

Monster Beverages (MNST) and Constellation Brands (STZ) in merger talks-Bloomberg.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) beats on EPS and revenue.

Marriott (MAR) up 3% on earnings beat.

Borg Warner (BWA) beats on revenue and EPS.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to be bought by Intel (INTC).

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) beats on revenue and EPS.

Avis (CAR) beats on top and bottom lines.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) ticket sales open to public tomorrow.

Fisker (FSR) opens reservations for new model PEAR.

