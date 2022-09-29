Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 29:

Up, down, repeat. The optimism on Wednesday was quickly reversed on Thursday as investors came to realize that the next pivot will be for very bad news. That is a pivot that will only happen if the economy is a total mess or we are near to another Lehman moment. The Bank of England avoided a Lehman moment in its pension sector and jumped in to rescue gilt positions. If the Fed pivots, it will be for a similar near disastrous reason. That is not sounding so great to me for risk assets despite them going on a pivot rip on Wednesday. Thursday sees reality redawn and risk assets move back down as the dollar moves back up.

We get some more talk of intervention with reports that China has told local banks to be on the ready. Truly interesting times: first the BOJ, next BOE, and now China. Who's next? The data points on Thursday are not exactly comforting. The final readings are just revisions of previous data, but the general theme is that the job market is strong, US inflation is sticky. That latter, however, is elevated in the services sector, not the goods sector. Services inflation tends to last much longer.

The dollar then is back higher at 113. Oil too is holding on at 82.60 as Nordstream talk keeps the energy up, and Gold is lower at $1,655. Bitcoin is lower at $19,300.

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -1.7%, FTSE -1.7% and Dax -1.8%.

US futures also lower: S&P -1.1%, Dow -1.2% and Nasdaq -1.5%.

ECB members talk of more rate hikes.

Spain looks to blame Russia for the Nordstream pipeline.

Chinese EV stocks are under pressure after a delivery downgrade from LiAuto (LI).

Peloton (PTON) to sell at Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).

Rivian (RIVN): Truist sees 85% upside for Rivian.

Apple (AAPL) was downgraded by Bank of America but upgraded by Rosenblatt.

CarMax (KMX) is down sharply as its misses earnings.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) also misses.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY): Berkshire buys the dip.

Vail Resorts (VAIL) sees strong ski demand helping revenues.

Rite Aid (RAD) down on outlook cut after earnings.

