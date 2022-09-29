Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 29:
Up, down, repeat. The optimism on Wednesday was quickly reversed on Thursday as investors came to realize that the next pivot will be for very bad news. That is a pivot that will only happen if the economy is a total mess or we are near to another Lehman moment. The Bank of England avoided a Lehman moment in its pension sector and jumped in to rescue gilt positions. If the Fed pivots, it will be for a similar near disastrous reason. That is not sounding so great to me for risk assets despite them going on a pivot rip on Wednesday. Thursday sees reality redawn and risk assets move back down as the dollar moves back up.
We get some more talk of intervention with reports that China has told local banks to be on the ready. Truly interesting times: first the BOJ, next BOE, and now China. Who's next? The data points on Thursday are not exactly comforting. The final readings are just revisions of previous data, but the general theme is that the job market is strong, US inflation is sticky. That latter, however, is elevated in the services sector, not the goods sector. Services inflation tends to last much longer.
The dollar then is back higher at 113. Oil too is holding on at 82.60 as Nordstream talk keeps the energy up, and Gold is lower at $1,655. Bitcoin is lower at $19,300.
European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -1.7%, FTSE -1.7% and Dax -1.8%.
US futures also lower: S&P -1.1%, Dow -1.2% and Nasdaq -1.5%.
Wall Street top news (SPY) (QQQ)
ECB members talk of more rate hikes.
Spain looks to blame Russia for the Nordstream pipeline.
Chinese EV stocks are under pressure after a delivery downgrade from LiAuto (LI).
Peloton (PTON) to sell at Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).
Rivian (RIVN): Truist sees 85% upside for Rivian.
Apple (AAPL) was downgraded by Bank of America but upgraded by Rosenblatt.
CarMax (KMX) is down sharply as its misses earnings.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) also misses.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY): Berkshire buys the dip.
Vail Resorts (VAIL) sees strong ski demand helping revenues.
Rite Aid (RAD) down on outlook cut after earnings.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9750 as dollar weakens
EUR/USD regained its traction following a dip below 0.9700 earlier in the session and started to climb toward 0.9750. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength despite upbeat data releases in the second half of the day, fueling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.1000
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and extended its daily rally toward 1.1000 after having cleared the 1.0900 resistance. The modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar despite the risk-averse market atmosphere helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs above $1,650 as US yields retreat
After having dropped toward $1,650 earlier in the day, gold staged a rebound and rose above $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retraced a large portion of its daily rally, allowing XAU/USD to extend its recovery.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
XPEV falls sharply on Li Auto delivery news
Equities rose sharply on Wednesday, but the Chinese EV sector struggled. XPeng (XPEV) stock fell nearly 3%. Equities were helped by a pivot from the Bank of England, which set a fire under risk assets.