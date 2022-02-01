Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Risk back on for now as memes move higher

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 1:
A fresh month to kick off after January wobbles, and straight away things look a little brighter for the riskier side of things. Meme king AMC certainly got things up and running early this morning when it brought out preliminary revenue numbers that are ahead of forecasts. Traders jumped back into the heavily beaten down name and pushed it 14% higher in the premarket. We did outline this in our January 27 note: "The possibility is certainly there for AMC to have a little pop."
Fear has subsided for now, and risk assets will likely have a few days to breathe. Big tech steps into the limelight this week, and that may add to bullish acorns growing in investors' minds. Apple planted the seed last week, so now watch if it can grow.
The dollar then has naturally fallen as risk switches back on. It is at 1.1257 now versus the euro. Oil is at $87.65 but should fall if Ukraine news flow drops. Gold is at $1,803 and Bitcoin at $38,600.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.95, FTSE +0.4% and Dax +1.2%.
US futures are also positive: S&P +0.1%, Dow flat and NASDAQ +0.3%.
Wall Street Top News
AMC up 14% on preliminary revenue data.
GameStop (GME) rallies in sympathy with AMC.
AT&T (T) to cut dividend after Discovery spin-off.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) beats on top and bottom lines.
NIO January deliveries fall from December but rise YoY.
XPeng (XPEV) and LiAuto (LI) deliveries also fall in January but rise YoY.
Sirius (XM) beats on top and bottom lines.
UBS reports the best earnings in 15 years. Up 6% premarket.
Cirrus Logic (CRUS) beats on top and bottom lines.
UPS surges on strong earnings and guidance.
Palantir (PLTR): Satellogic announces strategic partnership with Palantir.
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) misses on top line, down 3% premarket.
Wallbox (WBX) says the pilot program with UBER is going nationwide.
Earnings after the close today: General Motors (GM), Electronic Arts (EA), Gilead (GILD), AMD, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Starbucks (SBUX).
Upgrades and Downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1250 on Fed dovishness, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been pushing higher above 1.1250 amid the upbeat mood, underpinned by dovish comments from Fed officials. Expectations of looser US monetary policy and better than expected Germa jobs figures boost the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD surges to 1.35, shrugs off Boris' travails
GBP/USD has been advancing toward 1.35, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
ADA set for 20% gains
ADA bulls are set to start taking out some previous highs for the week, and traders can expect a pop higher towards $1.20 to test the new monthly pivot before hitting $1.26 as a short-term price target for this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.