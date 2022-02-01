Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Risk back on for now as memes move higher

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 1:

A fresh month to kick off after January wobbles, and straight away things look a little brighter for the riskier side of things. Meme king AMC certainly got things up and running early this morning when it brought out preliminary revenue numbers that are ahead of forecasts. Traders jumped back into the heavily beaten down name and pushed it 14% higher in the premarket. We did outline this in our January 27 note: "The possibility is certainly there for AMC to have a little pop."

Fear has subsided for now, and risk assets will likely have a few days to breathe. Big tech steps into the limelight this week, and that may add to bullish acorns growing in investors' minds. Apple planted the seed last week, so now watch if it can grow.

The dollar then has naturally fallen as risk switches back on. It is at 1.1257 now versus the euro. Oil is at $87.65 but should fall if Ukraine news flow drops. Gold is at $1,803 and Bitcoin at $38,600.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.95, FTSE +0.4% and Dax +1.2%.

US futures are also positive: S&P +0.1%, Dow flat and NASDAQ +0.3%.

Wall Street Top News

AMC up 14% on preliminary revenue data.

GameStop (GME) rallies in sympathy with AMC.

AT&T (T) to cut dividend after Discovery spin-off.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) beats on top and bottom lines.

NIO January deliveries fall from December but rise YoY.

XPeng (XPEV) and LiAuto (LI) deliveries also fall in January but rise YoY.

Sirius (XM) beats on top and bottom lines.

UBS reports the best earnings in 15 years. Up 6% premarket.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) beats on top and bottom lines.

UPS surges on strong earnings and guidance.

Palantir (PLTR): Satellogic announces strategic partnership with Palantir.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) misses on top line, down 3% premarket.

Wallbox (WBX) says the pilot program with UBER is going nationwide.

Earnings after the close today: General Motors (GM), Electronic Arts (EA), Gilead (GILD), AMD, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Starbucks (SBUX).

Upgrades and Downgrades

Economic releases