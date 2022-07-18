Here is what you need to know on Monday, July 18:

Equity markets look set to break recent trends and embark on a more sustainable rally if we can get through the earnings season intact. The latest news from Goldman Sachs (GS) certainly looks positive as the investment bank yet again smashes analyst estimates. Bank of America (BAC) is more muted as it missed on EPS and revenue. That opens the week to a solid suite of earnings with Tesla (TSLA) probably the highlight for many. Equity markets have steadied since last week's CPI report as a 100-basis-point hike has been taken completely off the table. Equity markets have taken comfort from the known of a 75-basis-point hike. Markets love certainty, and at least the Fed has provided that this time around.

All that has meant the tentative rally should step up a level this week, and already we are seeing signs of that in the high-risk spaces such as Bitcoin and tech stocks. Bitcoin is up 7% at $22,200, and oil too is higher at $99.70. Gold is selling for $1,712, and the dollar is weaker at $107.25 as safe haven flows reduce somewhat.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1.4%, FTSE +1% and Dax +1.4%.

US futures also are higher: S&P +1.1%, Dow +1.2% and Nasdaq +1.4%.

Goldman (GS) beats on top and bottom lines.

Bank of America (BAC) misses on EPS but beats on revenue.

Boeing (BA): Delta rings up a large order.

Twitter (TWTR): Elon Musk lawyers to argue against a quick trial.

Tesla (TSLA) supplier Amperex looking at sites in Mexico-Bloomberg.

Google (GOOGL) stock split.

IBM earnings after the close.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) up on earnings beat.

Seagen (SGEN): Merck's (MRK) deal to buy will be delayed, according to a WSJ report.

Starbucks (SBUX): Sunday Times reports on the possible sale of UK business.

Fresh Del Monte (FDP): Bloomberg reports on private equity interest.

MSTR, COIN: crypto stocks up on Bitcoin bounce.

Deliveroo (DROOF) has cut guidance.

