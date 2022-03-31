Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 31:
Finally, we made it to the end of the quarter, so watch out for the usual strange moves in the closing auctions on Thursday. On the bond side, the quarter's end sees continued spikes in yields in Europe, while the US bond markets remained quieter on Wednesday. We mentioned Wednesday about Spanish inflation spiking to nearly 10%. This trend will continue the longer the Ukraine conflict continues. Sanctions and supply chains will be the buzzword in next quarter's earnings releases.
Oil prices popped again as hopes for a peace deal look to be a little further down the road than investors had hoped for. All this saw risk appetites cool, and we noticed that in the higher risk equity space especially. After massive gains, meme stocks came crashing back down to earth on Wednesday. The small-cap Russell 2000 was the biggest loser, closely followed by the rate-sensitive Nasdaq.
This morning the risk aversion is showing up in the usual place, a stronger dollar index that is at 98.20 now. Gold trades at $1,928, and Bitcoin is flat at $47,200. Oil has dumped on news that the US may open the taps from reserves to stifle inflation and back to $100 now.
European markets are just turning lower: Eurostoxx -0.3%, Dax -0.4%, and FTSE flat.
US futures are mixed: Nasdaq +0.35, Dow flat as is the S&P.
Wall Street Top News (SPY) (QQQ)
Opec+ agrees to increase output by 432k barrels per day from May.
US looks to tap reserves to dampen oil rises.
Italian and French inflation was higher than expected.
Amazon (AMZN) renews a deal with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on Prime credit card.
Walgreens (WBA) earnings are ahead on top and bottom lines, but shares fall.
Baidu (BIDU): US adds to the potential delisting stocks list.
DELL: Morgan Stanley downgrades.
Robinhood (HOOD) wins ruling in Massachusetts case.
iQiyi (IQ): US also adds to the potential delisting list.
Weibo (WB) announces $500m buyback.
Vipshop (VIPS) announces $1 billion buyback plan.
Murphy Oil (MUR) drops 5%, Mizuho ups price target.
Hewlett Packard (HPQ): Morgan Stanley downgrades.
Upgrades and Downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1100 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily decline in the American session on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment and the latest data from the US seem to be helping the dollar continue to gather strength and weighing on the pair, which was last seen trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3100 after US inflation report
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.3100 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in February, the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 amid retreating US yields
Gold has extended its rebound and climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Thursday. Retreating US Treasury bond yields and the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment help the yellow metal find demand.
Why XRP price at $20 seems more plausible than $589
XRP price shows an extremely optimistic setup that forecasts a retest of its all-time high and a double-digit target. On-chain metrics show that whales have been accumulating Ripple, adding credence to the thesis.
GameStop rally stalls as momentum falls
GME fell on Wednesday as meme stocks began to pause for breath after a strong rally over the previous week. GameStop has rallied nearly 20% in the past week despite yesterday's falls.