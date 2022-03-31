Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 31:

Finally, we made it to the end of the quarter, so watch out for the usual strange moves in the closing auctions on Thursday. On the bond side, the quarter's end sees continued spikes in yields in Europe, while the US bond markets remained quieter on Wednesday. We mentioned Wednesday about Spanish inflation spiking to nearly 10%. This trend will continue the longer the Ukraine conflict continues. Sanctions and supply chains will be the buzzword in next quarter's earnings releases.

Oil prices popped again as hopes for a peace deal look to be a little further down the road than investors had hoped for. All this saw risk appetites cool, and we noticed that in the higher risk equity space especially. After massive gains, meme stocks came crashing back down to earth on Wednesday. The small-cap Russell 2000 was the biggest loser, closely followed by the rate-sensitive Nasdaq.

This morning the risk aversion is showing up in the usual place, a stronger dollar index that is at 98.20 now. Gold trades at $1,928, and Bitcoin is flat at $47,200. Oil has dumped on news that the US may open the taps from reserves to stifle inflation and back to $100 now.

European markets are just turning lower: Eurostoxx -0.3%, Dax -0.4%, and FTSE flat.

US futures are mixed: Nasdaq +0.35, Dow flat as is the S&P.

Opec+ agrees to increase output by 432k barrels per day from May.

US looks to tap reserves to dampen oil rises.

Italian and French inflation was higher than expected.

Amazon (AMZN) renews a deal with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on Prime credit card.

Walgreens (WBA) earnings are ahead on top and bottom lines, but shares fall.

Baidu (BIDU): US adds to the potential delisting stocks list.

DELL: Morgan Stanley downgrades.

Robinhood (HOOD) wins ruling in Massachusetts case.

iQiyi (IQ): US also adds to the potential delisting list.

Weibo (WB) announces $500m buyback.

Vipshop (VIPS) announces $1 billion buyback plan.

Murphy Oil (MUR) drops 5%, Mizuho ups price target.

Hewlett Packard (HPQ): Morgan Stanley downgrades.

