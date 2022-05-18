Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 18:

The equity market is rallying as investors shrug off the latest bad news, a sure sign of bullishness. The bad news in the form of Powell reiterating steep hikes to come and that rates could go beyond neutral. Bond yields ticked up but equities kept rallying regardless. Today we get a negative outlook from Target (TGT) and Lowes (LOW)but equity investors are underweight and need to get back involved. This should be enough to sustain the latest rally with economic events and earnings thin on the ground for the rest of the week. For now, the bad news is priced in but this latest batch from retailers as we mentioned yesterday is more relevant than the retail sales data and so should be noted. A bearish excuse coming for next week perhaps. Bulls should survive this week just about.

The dollar too is reversing as positioning is overdone, dollar index at 103.60 now. Bitcoin trades at $29,780, and Gold is at $1,810. Oil though remains bid at $114.85, so this could be the next excuse to hit stocks.

See forex today

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.7%, FTSE -0.4% and Dax -0.2%.

US futures are also lower: S&P -0.8%, Nasdaq -1% and Dow -0.6%.

Wall Street Top News (SPY) (QQQ)

Powell: "If we have to go past neutral, we won't hesitate."

Target (TGT) misses the bulls eye as stock drops 20%.

Lowes (LOW) also missed estimates on revenue.

Walmart (WMT) missed on Tuesday.

Intel (INTC) investors vote against executive pay.

JPMorgan (JPM) investors vote against CEO bonus.

Home Depot (HD) beats on earnings.

Pfizer (PFE): FDA says can expand booster use in children.

Spirit (SAVE) Flight attendants' union supports Frontier deal.

ZIM Shipping (ZIM) beats on earnings.

Plug Power (PLUG) up on contract hopes with H2 Energy Europe.

Doximity (DOCS) down in poor outlook.

Costco (COST) down on retail read across from Target (TGT).

Upgrades and downgrades

Source: Benzinga Pro

Economic releases

The author is long IUSA and short Tesla and Twiter