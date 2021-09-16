Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Retails sales strength to test bears

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 16:

The strong retail sales number just out from the US will provide a much needed test for bears who are just getting excited from a long hibernation. Stocks have started to look shaky of late with some sharp falls for meme names as well as more established companies. Apple's investor day failed to excite and despite stocks recovering yesterday, they are still bruised from last week. This retail sales number though was surprisingly strong with the core number coming in at 1.8% when no change was expected. Now bulls have the perfect excuse to come back to the table, so this will test investor sentiment more than the recent AAII survey showing bears jumping from 27% to over 39%.

The Evergrande saga is still playing out with Asian shares not happy overnight on news of an application to suspend trading in some Evergrande bonds.

The dollar is stronger at 1.1750. Bitcoin is unchanged at just over $48,000, and Oil is steady at $72. Gold is lower at $1,762.

See forex today

European markets are higher: FTSE flat, Eurostoxx +0.2%, and Dax +0.45%.

US futures are mixed: S&P flat, Dow also flat, and Nasdaq $-0.3%.

SPY top news

US retail sales much higher than forecast, 1.8% versus flat estimate.

LUV introduces new incentives for staff to get vaccinated.

Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands (WYNN) (LVS) downgraded by JP Morgan.

Door Dash (DASH): Bank of America upgrades.

Fisker (FSKR): Bank of America downgrades.

IRNT up 30% premarket as new retail favourite.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) up 5% premarket on Twitter speculation regarding deal with Fanatics over sportsbook agreement.

Beyond Meat (BYND): downgraded by Piper Sandler.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) up 3% on FDA go-ahead for Leukemia study.

On Holding (ONON) up 3% after IPO yesterday.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) prices secondary offering at $44.75 and announced share repurchase.

Cisco (CSCO) upgraded by Credit Suisse.

Lordstown (RIDE) downgraded by Bank of America.

Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers

Source: Benzinga Pro

Economic releases