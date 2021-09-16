Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Retails sales strength to test bears

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 16:
The strong retail sales number just out from the US will provide a much needed test for bears who are just getting excited from a long hibernation. Stocks have started to look shaky of late with some sharp falls for meme names as well as more established companies. Apple's investor day failed to excite and despite stocks recovering yesterday, they are still bruised from last week. This retail sales number though was surprisingly strong with the core number coming in at 1.8% when no change was expected. Now bulls have the perfect excuse to come back to the table, so this will test investor sentiment more than the recent AAII survey showing bears jumping from 27% to over 39%.
The Evergrande saga is still playing out with Asian shares not happy overnight on news of an application to suspend trading in some Evergrande bonds.
The dollar is stronger at 1.1750. Bitcoin is unchanged at just over $48,000, and Oil is steady at $72. Gold is lower at $1,762.
European markets are higher: FTSE flat, Eurostoxx +0.2%, and Dax +0.45%.
US futures are mixed: S&P flat, Dow also flat, and Nasdaq $-0.3%.
SPY top news
US retail sales much higher than forecast, 1.8% versus flat estimate.
LUV introduces new incentives for staff to get vaccinated.
Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands (WYNN) (LVS) downgraded by JP Morgan.
Door Dash (DASH): Bank of America upgrades.
Fisker (FSKR): Bank of America downgrades.
IRNT up 30% premarket as new retail favourite.
Rush Street Interactive (RSI) up 5% premarket on Twitter speculation regarding deal with Fanatics over sportsbook agreement.
Beyond Meat (BYND): downgraded by Piper Sandler.
Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) up 3% on FDA go-ahead for Leukemia study.
On Holding (ONON) up 3% after IPO yesterday.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) prices secondary offering at $44.75 and announced share repurchase.
Cisco (CSCO) upgraded by Credit Suisse.
Lordstown (RIDE) downgraded by Bank of America.
Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after robust US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses after US Retail Sales came out at +0.7% against -0.8% in August. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the economy is still not out of the woods.
GBP/USD slides under 1.38 on robust dollar demand
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38, significantly lower after US Retail Sales beat estimates by rising 0.8% in August. The UK government reshuffle passed smoothly for the pound.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows
Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
AMC trades lower as CEO clarifies cryptocurrency payments
NYSE:AMC fell by 0.97% on Wednesday and lagged other meme stocks during the session. CEO Adam Aron clarifies which cryptos AMC will accept. High profile Hollywood directors are demanding longer theatrical windows.