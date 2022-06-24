Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 24:
Bond yields continue to look more accommodative for equities, and this equity rally continued yesterday with the sell-off in bond markets. This sell-off has taken place despite an increasingly hawkish Fed. Bond markets now feel a recession is odds on and are scaling back projections for the long end of the curve. Probabilities for the end of year rate hiking cycle are being lowered, which is seeing the yield curve flatten. A clear recession signal and one that makes sense. The yield curve flattens when far out yields (i.e. US 10-year) begins to fall near or below nearer term yields (i.e. US 2-year). This is currently happening as the Fed is hiking, so short-term yields move up, but 10-year yields are falling as a recession becomes more likely. The Fed cuts interest rates in a recession, all things being equal. This time though all things are not equal, and inflation is running high. The worst case is a recession with inflation, meaning rates have to stay high. That will deepen the recession and prolong it. For now, markets are not betting on this scenario.
Falling yields sees rising equities, especially in the beaten down tech sector. The Nasdaq outperformed on Thursday and looks set to repeat the trick on Friday. Equity positioning and sentiment also looked to have gotten to extreme bear levels and so a bear market rally ensued. How long this goes on for is the question and with half year-end approaching, we are likely to see some position closing, which goes against the prevailing trend for that period. In this case, that means more buying. Not long after we head into earnings season, and we expect a poor one with analyst downgrades. That should then see more pressure back on the main indices.
The dollar is flat at 104.40 for the dolar index. Oil is up 2% at $106, and Gold is at $1,822. Bitcoin is at $21,200.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1.7%, FTSE +1.7% and Dax +1%.
US futures are also higher: S&P +0.9%, Dow +0.7% and Nasdaq +1%.
Wall Street top news (SPY) (QQQ)
Russia pays bonds in Roubles, likely triggering default.
Fed's Bullard says no sign of households pulling back yet.
IFO Economist says no sign of recession.
Australian Central Bank says no sign of recession. Maybe we are all mistaken then!
German IFO Expectations Index worse than expected though. We all see a recession, but the central bankers do not. It must be transitory!
UK retail sales worse than expected.
UK Government under pressure again after losing seats.
Tesla (TSLA): Credit Suisse cuts price target. Author is short Tesla.
GGPI becomes Polestar (PSNY) today.
Revlon (REV) finally has a down day on Thursday!
CarMax (KMX) beats on top and bottom lines.
ZenDesk (ZEN) soars on buyout reports.
FedEx (FDX) up on strong guidance.
Microsoft (MSFT): Citi names as a top pick.
BlackBerry (BB): Remember that one from the meme days. Up on earnings beat. Bausch Health (BHC) chairman steps down.
Lending Tree (TREE) cuts guidance, shares fall sharply.
Wolfspeed (WOLF) upgraded by Goldman.
Altria (MO) upgraded by Morgan Stanley, equal weight from underweight.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0550, looks to post modest weekly gains
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum after having climbed above 1.0570 with the initial reaction to the US data in the American session and retreated toward the mid-1.0500s. On a weekly basis, the pair remains on track to close in positive territory.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2300
GBP/USD has edged lower following a jump above 1.2300 in the early American session on Friday. The market mood remains upbeat ahead of the weekend with Wall Street's main indexes posting strong daily gains on upbeat US data.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold continues to fluctuate below $1,830 on Friday and looks to close the second straight week in negative territory. Fueled by the risk-positive market environment, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Why Cardano could surprise over the weekend
ADA set to close out the week with a gain on the workday trading week and over the weekend? Central banks signaled that the rate hike cycle is ending, meaning less stress and tight conditions for trading, opening up room for some upside potential with Cardano set to pop above $0.55 and test a significant cap.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!