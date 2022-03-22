Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Powell swoops on doves, but can it dent bulls?

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 21:

Fed Chair Powell gave a surprisingly hawkish speech on Monday that dented equity markets and caused them to reverse earlier gains and close the day lower. So far that repricing has continued with bond yields rising as investors continue to price in a near additional rate hike for 2022 now. To recap, Powell put a 50-basis point rise back on the table for virtually every meeting this year. The US 10-year yield has popped to 2.35%, and more notably the yield curve is within touching distance of an inversion. Equity markets may hold on for dear life this week with a strong rebalancing due by the quarter-end, but certainly this will present a fresh challenge for equity bulls. Growth stocks should suffer, so perhaps overweight value and Dow and underweight growth and the Nasdaq for now. Geopolitical events are also no better as Russia continues its bombardment of Ukraine despite some promising hopes for peace last week that are now fading.

All this has seen oil back above $110, yet another headwind for equities. Not for Occidental Petroleum (OXY) though as the Warren Buffet favorite tacked on 9% on Monday to gain over 50% for the last month now. Who says Buffet lost his touch? Cathie Wood may have thought it last year when her flagship ARK Fund was booming, but that had its first down day in five sessions on Monday as the growth rally ran out of steam. Year to date, ARKK is down 32%, while Berkshire Hathaway is up 17%.

Oil as mentioned is back above $110, the dollar index is a touch lower at 98.42, Gold islower at $1,930, and Bitcoin trades for $42,800.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.8%, DAX +0.6% and FTSE +0.4%.

US futures are also higher: Dow +0.2%, S&P +0.2%, and Nasdaq is flat.

Fed's Bullard: current Fed policy is fueling inflation and 50 bps hikes are in the mix.

Italian PM says it must offer military assistance to Ukraine.

Money markets now put a 70% chance of a 50bps hike in the next Fed meeting in May.

Goldman is forecasting 50bps hikes in both May and June.

DAVE down 10% on earnings.

Upstart (UPST) downgraded by Wedbush.

Alibaba (BABA) increases buyback by $10 billion.

Nike (NKE) is up on strong earnings.

FreightCar America (RAIL) is up on strong earnings.

Okta (OKTA) investigates digital breach, down 6%.

Altria (MO): Goldman upgrades.

Tencent Music (TME): strong earnings, up 4%.

Switch (SWCH): Bloomberg reports company considering option including outright sale.

