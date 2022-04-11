Here is what you need to know on Monday, April 11:

More moves higher in yields spooked equity investors on Friday and this theme has continued into Monday. The narrative has spread now to global demand worries as some poor data from China this morning in the shape of low auto sales and high CPI has hit investor sentiment in Asia. Some well-followed names in the US such as NIO, XPeng and Tesla are getting hit on the back of the data.

Tesla and NIO are also under extra scrutiny due to factory lockdowns in Shanghai and other regions. The upcoming earnings season may provide more information on this topic but China looks to be a serious headwind at present. Later today we get more Fed testimony and it should take the now normalized hawkish tone.

Oil prices have slumped on the back of the Chinese data as the loose monetary policy to stimulate demand may now be in question. Oil price is at $96.11. The euro is at 1.0902 having gained on the French Presidental election first round results. Yields on the US 10 Year are at 2.75% and Bitcoin is at $41,100.

European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx +0.2%, FTSE -0.4% and Dax -0.7%.

US futures are lower: Nasdaq -1%, S&P -0.7% and Dow Jones futures -0.4%.

Wall Street top news

NIO raises prices in response to input costs.

Twitter (TWTR) Elon Musk refuses seat on the board.

Tesla (TSLA) down as Chinese auto sales decline in March.

AT&T (T) deal with Discovery and Warner Media closed Friday. T shareholders get 0.241917shares of WBD for every T share.

NIO XPEV down on Chinese auto sales data.

NetEase (NTES) up on reports China is issuing new gaming licenses.

Veru (VERU) up on data showing strong efficacy for covid treatment.

Shopify (SHOP) doing a 10 for 1 stock split.

Nvidia (NVDA) looking to double the number of shares in issue.

Economic releases

*The author is short Tesla and long BABA